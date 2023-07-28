Latest PS5 Pro specs leak leaves us a bit worried and confused

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has long been rumoured to release an upgraded model of its hugely popular PlayStation 5. And the speculation seems to have ramped up in recent times.

For starters, the manufacturer has dramatically dropped the price of the PS5 in the UK, US and a number of other countries around the world. This has lead some to wonder if it precedes an announcement of a PS5 Pro or beefier standard model.

In addition, leaker @Zuby_Tech claims to have discovered a couple of key specifications of a future PS5 upgrade (allegedly codenamed Project Trinity). If true, they're somewhat, well, underwhelming.

Rumour New PlayStation 5 Model:• CFI-1300 Series• 5nm APU• No Liquid Metal#PlayStation5 #PS5July 25, 2023 See more

Also shared by Insider Gaming, they say that the new PS5 model will have a 5nm APU (accelerated processing unit), rather than the 7nm version in the current PS5. That will make it smaller and, likely, more energy efficient. It doesn't mean it'll be more powerful.

It'll also ditch liquid metal cooling, it is said – most likely because the chipset will generate less heat.

While that's good news for those who have suffered overheating issues with their PlayStation 5 consoles (us included), it doesn't exactly inspire us into thinking Sony plans a PS5 Pro variant anytime soon. In fact, it hints more towards an also previously rumour PS5 Slim.

Zuby_Tech claims that the model number for the new model will be CFI-1300 and, if this information has already been discovered, it means we could see hear something more concrete in the coming months.

Microsoft certainly believes that there is a slimmer PS5 in the works, having included a section in its Activision Blizzard acquisition documents submitted to the US courts: "PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point," it wrote.

Considering the subsequent chatter, it could even be in shops before Christmas.

Sadly, we doubt it'll be accompanied by a PS5 Pro. That'll be in 2024 at the earliest, we feel.

Plenty of time for additional rumours and leaks, then.