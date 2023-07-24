Major PS5 price cut could be coming very soon, but you'll have to be quick

Sony will reportedly drop the price of the PlayStation 5 for a limited period

PS5
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Sony is said to be slashing the price of the PlayStation 5 in the UK, US and Germany soon, albeit for a limited amount of time.

A renowned and trusted leaker claims to have discovered promotional campaigns set to be unleashed in the regions. This follows similar activities that have started in Spain, Portugal and France.

Billbill-Kun (as reported by VGC) says that the price of the PS5 will drop by £75 in the UK, €75 in Germany, and $50 in the US. The latter drop is smaller as Sony raised the prices of its console in almost every country apart from the United States approximately a year ago.

It will mean that the PlayStation 5 will be available for £404.99, €474.99, and $449.99 respectively.

The source also claims that the price cut will be available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Game, MediaMarkt, and Target. The PS5 will be sold at the discounted price on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store, of course.

There's no indication as yet on whether the PS5 Digital Edition will also receive a drop in pricing at the same time.

It's not yet known when Sony will launch the campaign or how long it will last, but Billbill-Kun's leaks tend to appear shortly before an official announcement, so we hope to hear something soon. 

The rumoured campaign comes soon after Microsoft announced that it will be raising the price of its Xbox Series X. That is due to come into effect on 1 August 2023, with the console's RRP increasing to £479.99 in the UK, and €549.99 in Europe. What's the betting that the PS5 price hike is timed to coincide? It'd certainly be a shot across the bow in the ongoing current-gen war.

Whether it'll provoke a rethink or a similar promotional activity by Microsoft somewhere down the line is yet to be seen. There's one winner though - after many months of struggling to get hold of a PS5, it seems that gamers will finally be able to do on the cheap.

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest