Major PS5 price cut could be coming very soon, but you'll have to be quick

Sony is said to be slashing the price of the PlayStation 5 in the UK, US and Germany soon, albeit for a limited amount of time.

A renowned and trusted leaker claims to have discovered promotional campaigns set to be unleashed in the regions. This follows similar activities that have started in Spain, Portugal and France.

Billbill-Kun (as reported by VGC) says that the price of the PS5 will drop by £75 in the UK, €75 in Germany, and $50 in the US. The latter drop is smaller as Sony raised the prices of its console in almost every country apart from the United States approximately a year ago.

It will mean that the PlayStation 5 will be available for £404.99, €474.99, and $449.99 respectively.

The source also claims that the price cut will be available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Game, MediaMarkt, and Target. The PS5 will be sold at the discounted price on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store, of course.

There's no indication as yet on whether the PS5 Digital Edition will also receive a drop in pricing at the same time.

It's not yet known when Sony will launch the campaign or how long it will last, but Billbill-Kun's leaks tend to appear shortly before an official announcement, so we hope to hear something soon.

The rumoured campaign comes soon after Microsoft announced that it will be raising the price of its Xbox Series X. That is due to come into effect on 1 August 2023, with the console's RRP increasing to £479.99 in the UK, and €549.99 in Europe. What's the betting that the PS5 price hike is timed to coincide? It'd certainly be a shot across the bow in the ongoing current-gen war.

Whether it'll provoke a rethink or a similar promotional activity by Microsoft somewhere down the line is yet to be seen. There's one winner though - after many months of struggling to get hold of a PS5, it seems that gamers will finally be able to do on the cheap.