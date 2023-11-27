Kraken rum is Amazon's most popular Cyber Monday booze deal and it's easy to see why

Different sizes and flavours are available with big discounts

Kraken rum deal
There are plenty of deals on beer and spirits as part of the Cyber Monday sales, but one brand has stood head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to popularity. That's because Kraken dark rum has up to 27% on Amazon right now.

There are multiple bottle sizes and flavours on offer too, so you can try something new or opt for a perennial favourite.

And, should you be after something to last through Christmas and beyond, you can even get a healthy amount off 1.75-litres of the tipple. Wowsers!

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1.75L:  was £52

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1.75L: was £52, now £43 at Amazon
Here's a massive bottle of Amazon's bestseller that should keep you in dark rum for a fair while. It'll be handy when unexpected family members invite themselves over for Christmas.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70cl:  was £26.96

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70cl: was £26.96, now £22 at Amazon
If you don't quite need a bath full of rum, the normal-sized 70cl bottle of Kraken is down to £22 right now.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee 70cl:  was £27

Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee 70cl: was £27, now £20.90 at Amazon
Add a little extra to your rum punch with this coffee flavoured version of the classic Kraken. You could even make an Espresso Rumtini with it to give yourself a pep.

Kraken Black Cherry &amp; Madagascan Vanilla Spiced Rum 70cl:  was £28.99

Kraken Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla Spiced Rum 70cl: was £28.99, now £21.99 at Amazon
Now this version sounds divine – like a black forest gateaux in a glass, and boozy. Indeed, this is the one we'll be buying ourselves, too.

Remember, if you want to take advantage of Amazon's best prices, you'll need to take advantage of these deals before the end of play today – so ahead of midnight, Monday 27 November 2023.

You should also check out the other amazing drinks deals that are available this Cyber Monday.

And it's worth noting that PerfectDraft beer pouring machines, plus the big brand kegs to go with them, are still on offer until tonight – so make use of those deals too for a fabulous, froth-filled holiday season.

