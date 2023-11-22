Best Black Friday beer deals for those who like to pour a pint

One of my favourite gadgets (which has pride of place in my man cave) is the PerfectDraft Pro beer machine – a pump come fridge that's a doddle to use and pours the perfect pint each time. It's often in use when I'm watching the football or when family and friends visit, and will come in handy this holiday season for sure.

See all PerfectDraft beer machine and keg deals

Now you can check it out yourself too, as there are some very healthy discounts available this Black Friday across the company's two beer machines and the many big brand name kegs of beer and cider you can use with them.

There's the Philips-made PerfectDraft and the PerfectDraft Pro on offer. Both keep the beer chilled and pour like pub pumps, but the latter is also Wi-Fi-enabled and app controlled, to keep your choice of tipple at the optimum temperature at all times.

Both are excellent though, so check these best beer deals out.

PerfectDraft Pro Brewdog Punk IPA Starter Bundle: was £434.90 , now £295 at PerfectDraft

The PerfectDraft Pro machine can change the temperature of each beer type individually – you just set it through the connected phone app. You also get a 6L Brewdog Punk IPA keg with this deal, plus two Brewdog pint glasses.

PerfectDraft Pro Orchard Pig Reveller Cider Starter Bundle: was £422.90 , now £295 at PerfectDraft

If cider's more your choice of tipple, the Orchard Pig Reveller bundle could be right up your street. The keg comes with the PerfectDraft Pro machine again, plus a couple of themed glasses.

PerfectDraft Stella Artois Starter Bundle: was £320 , now £174 at PerfectDraft

The original PerfectDraft machine is made by Philips and also pours a great pint. It doesn't have the connectivity of the Pro model, but that's reflected in the price – which is even better this Black Friday.

Black Friday Craft Keg Pack: was £119.70 , now £99 at PerfectDraft

There are some great deals on kegs and keg bundles too, including this trio of IPA favourites – you get three 6L kegs of Goose Island IPA, Tiny Rebel CLWB Tropica, and Camden Pale Ale.

Black Friday World Lager Keg Pack: was £110.70, now £81.92 at PerfectDraft

This collection of three world lagers – Corona Extra, Mahou and Jupiler – work at at just £1.99 per pint in the Black Friday deal.

You will have to hurry to make use of the above offers or others on the PerfectDraft website – the sales only run through to Monday 27 November 2023.

It's also worth noting that PerfectDraft offers free delivery on all orders over £50, so you shouldn't be faced with any hidden costs. Oh, and if you return kegs through the company's different, easy systems, you get £5 per keg to spend on another. Job's a good'un!