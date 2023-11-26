Best Cyber Monday Christmas booze: from smooth whiskey to raucous gin

Stock up on alcohol ahead of the party season – and save more with top Cyber Monday deals!

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be thinking about stocking up on alcohol for the festive season. Whether you're hosting a party or just looking to plan against a last minute dash to the shops, it makes sense to buy in advance.

Don't panic if you missed out on the best Black Friday deals, either. The top Cyber Monday deals are already coming out in force, offering you top deals for stocking up the booze cupboard. I've dug out a whole range here, so there really should be something for everyone.

Best Cyber Monday Whiskey deals

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack:  was £36

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack: was £36, now £21.99 at Amazon
Get 39% off this Gentleman Jack whiskey from Jack Daniel's at Amazon. Made using the same process as the standard, this gets a second charcoal mellowing for exceptional smoothness.

Sexton Irish Whiskey:  was £31

Sexton Irish Whiskey: was £31, now £19.99 at Amazon
Great bottle? Check. Great whiskey? Check. Great price? Well, right now, you can snag this Sexton's Irish Whisky with a 36% discount at Amazon. So, yes – check!

Woodford Reserve:  was £32

Woodford Reserve: was £32, now £25.65 at Amazon
Another delightful bourbon here, this time from the folks at Woodford Reserve. Save 20% on this one – but be quick, as the deal must end today!

Glenlivet Founder's reserve:  was £38.25

Glenlivet Founder's reserve: was £38.25, now £22.99 at Amazon
Save 40% on this gorgeous Glenlivet gift box at Amazon. Perfect for single malt lovers, this would also make a top gift for the whiskey lover in your life. Plus, this deal is so good, it's already in my shopping basket.

Tullamore Dew XO:  was £25.99

Tullamore Dew XO: was £25.99, now £20 at Amazon
Save 23% on this Tullamore Dew XO bottle – now just £20 at Amazon. This is finished in rum casks, for added sweetness and tropical notes.

Penderyn Celt:  was £35

Penderyn Celt: was £35, now £24.9 at Amazon
Save 29% on one of my favourite whiskies, now just £24.90 at Amazon. Penderyn Celt is a sumptuous Welsh single malt, with notes of vanilla and orange zest.

Proper No. Twelve:  was £34.60

Proper No. Twelve: was £34.60, now £26.99 at Amazon
Save 22% on this 1L bottle of Proper No. Twelve. Created by UFC fighter, Conor McGregor, this is a single malt designed to meet his exacting high standards.

Chivas Regal XV:  was £41.25

Chivas Regal XV: was £41.25, now £25.99 at Amazon
Save 37% on this 15 year old Chivas Regal at Amazon. Complete with a gold toned bottle, this is as good for parties as it is as a gift.

Monkey Shoulder:  was £35

Monkey Shoulder: was £35, now £28 at Amazon
Save 20% on this bottle of Monkey Shoulder, complete with a gift tube. This is a great Scotch, matured in ex-Bourbon casks to offer some sumptuous sweet notes.

Johnnie Walker Gold Label:  was £53

Johnnie Walker Gold Label: was £53, now £37 at Amazon
Save 30% on this fancy Gold Label edition Johnnie Walker at Amazon. Complete with an equally golden box, this is a perfect pick for gifting, or treating yourself.

Best Cyber Monday Rum deals

Kraken Cherry &amp; Vanilla:  was £28.99

Kraken Cherry & Vanilla: was £28.99, now £21.99 at Amazon
Another one which is sitting in my basket, this Kraken Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla is just £21.99 right now. I'm a sucker for flavoured Kraken, and this one sounds delightful.

Duppy Share:  was £26.19

Duppy Share: was £26.19, now £20.99 at Amazon
Save 20% on the Duppy Share at Amazon. This is one of my favourite spiced rums on the market, spiced with things like ginger, grapefruit and pineapple.

El Dorado 12 Years Rum:  was £42

El Dorado 12 Years Rum: was £42, now £31.99 at Amazon
Save 24% on this gorgeous bottle of 12 year aged Guyanese Rum at Amazon. Complete with a lovely box, this is a perfect treat – whether that's for you or someone else.

Mount Gay Eclipse:  was £20.75

Mount Gay Eclipse: was £20.75, now £17.61 at Amazon
Save 15% on this bottle of Mount Gay Eclipse rum at Amazon. Hailing from Barbados, this exotic blend has hints of apricot, banana and vanilla.

Black Tears:  was £36

Black Tears: was £36, now £29.40 at Amazon
While I've not tried this one before, I'd certainly take a chance on it at this price! With notes of coffee and cacao, I'm sure it wouldn't be a disappointing experience.

Best Cyber Monday Gin deals

Plymouth Gin:  was £27.19

Plymouth Gin: was £27.19, now £18.99 at Amazon
Save 30% on this bottle of Plymouth Dry Gin at Amazon. This smooth, citrus flavoured gin is a top pick among enthusiasts, and is excellent value right now.

JJ Whitley Pink Gin:  was £17

JJ Whitley Pink Gin: was £17, now £12.75 at Amazon
Save 25 % on this beautiful bottle of Pink Gin at Amazon. Packed with red berry notes, this is a gin as pink in flavour as it is in colour. That price is a real bargain, too.

Roku Suntory:  was £33

Roku Suntory: was £33, now £22.99 at Amazon
Save 30% on this bottle of Roku Suntory at Amazon. This is a perfect pick if you want something a little more exotic, with cherry blossom and green tea notes on the nose.

Boodles Rhubarb &amp; Strawberry Gin:  was £27

Boodles Rhubarb & Strawberry Gin: was £27, now £18 at Amazon
Snag this lovely flavoured gin with 1/3 off at Amazon right now. Infused with Strawberry and Rhubarb, this one is perfect for summery concoctions.

Best Cyber Monday Vodka deals

Skyy Vodka:  was £21

Skyy Vodka: was £21, now £16.09 at Amazon
Save 23% on this bottle of Skyy Vodka at Amazon. Distilled in the USA, this is a highly rated vodka in a stylish bottle. Plus, at this price, it's hard to go wrong.

Absolut Vodka:  was £28.39

Absolut Vodka: was £28.39, now £20.89 at Amazon
Save 26% on this 1L bottle of Absolut at Amazon. This is a classic choice, and is perfect as it is, or paired with a variety of mixers.

Ciroc Vodka:  was £42

Ciroc Vodka: was £42, now £25.99 at Amazon
Save 38% on this bottle of Ciroc Vodka at Amazon. This premium French vodka comes in a gorgeous bottle and is a real steal at this price.

Crystal Head Vodka:  was £48

Crystal Head Vodka: was £48, now £38.99 at Amazon
Save 19% on this bottle of Crystal Head Vodka at Amazon. Not only is this a great vodka, it comes in one of the best bottles on the market.

JJ Whitley Strawberry Cheesecake Vodka:  was £14

JJ Whitley Strawberry Cheesecake Vodka: was £14, now £10 at Amazon
Save 29% on this Strawberry Cheesecake flavoured vodka at Amazon. Perfect for sipping or creating some sweet cocktails – and only £10!

Other variants: Marshmallow £10

Best Cyber Monday Alcohol deals

Red Stripe (24 cans):  was £36

Red Stripe (24 cans): was £36, now £26.69 at Amazon
Save 26% on a case of 24 Res Stripe cans at Amazon. This are perfect for stocking up before the festive season – and is a brilliant beer to boot.

Peaky Blinder Irish Cream:  was £14.99

Peaky Blinder Irish Cream: was £14.99, now £11.99 at Amazon
Save 20% on this Peaky Blinder Irish Cream at Amazon. Give your Baileys binge a classy touch, with this UK-made Irish Cream liqueur.

Coole Swan Irish Cream:  was £36.99

Coole Swan Irish Cream: was £36.99, now £29.99 at Amazon
Or, if you want a really posh Baileys alternative, check out this Coole Swan Irish Cream. You'll get 1L of cream in a classy, minimalist bottle.

Ghost Spicy Tequila:  was £37.95

Ghost Spicy Tequila: was £37.95, now £31.95 at Amazon
But baby, it's cold outside. That's why you need a tequila infused with ghost peppers, to really keep the warmth in. Save 16% on this one... and good luck!

