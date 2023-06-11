Outdoor clothing brand Klattermusen launch their first-ever artist collaboration

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We'd like to think that Klattermusen timed the announcement of their 'historical' first-ever brand collaboration in partnership with renowned Swedish textile artist Britta Marakatt-Labba to coincide with the brand winning the best waterproof jacket award at the T3 Awards 2023, but it might just be a coincidence.

The new collection features Britta's embroidery art and revolves around Sámi mythology and its rich storytelling culture. With a strong craftsmanship tradition, her stories "pierce through states of consciousness like an embroidery needle through carefully selected fabrics," Klattermusen says.

Britta looked to friends and family just outside of Kiruna, Sweden, as the perfect people to showcase the collection for the lookbook. With their strong connection to the region and the Sámi community, as well as their emotional connection to the artist, there could be no better group of people "to bring together the synergy of Britta's art and Klattermusen's craftsmanship."

"At Klattermusen, the pioneering spirit and craftsmanship upon which the brand was created are still very much at the heart of our values'" Ida Holmen, Klattermusen Global Head of Marketing, said, "This first collaboration marks a special moment in the brand's history, and Klattermusen is thrilled to find a partnership with Britta that feels as natural as it is special.'

"As somebody who enjoys spending time in the mountains, creating a collection with Klattermusen felt like a perfect fit for me," added Britta Marakatt-Labba, "I wanted to work with these images of nature, to preserve storytelling that can be shared with the generations that come after us - not just the Sámi children and youth but others too."

Available to buy now with prices from £34/ $41, you can find out more about the collaboration at Klattermusen UK, Klattermusen US. Our firm favourite from the collection is the Verdandi Scarf Britta, with its lovely pattern and colours, and the 78 Retina Britta Lumbarpack in Russet.