James Bond Omega Seamaster is £1,680 off right now – act fast to save big!

With the Amazon Prime Day sales in full swing, many shoppers are busy shopping the bargains. There's a lot of good price cuts to be had, covering a range of different product categories.

When it comes to the best watches, you might expect to be left out. Not so, though. We've seen a range of brilliant Prime Day watch deals across the spectrum. Now, we're adding in quite possibly the most iconic dive watch of the modern era.

That's right – the Omega Seamaster James Bond edition is now £1,680 off in the sales – just £6,720 at Chisholm Hunter.

Save 20% on the iconic Omega Seamaster James Bond at Chisholm Hunter. This dive watch rose to fame on the wrist of Daniel Craig, and is synonymous with the 007 brand in the modern age.

Of course, as the timepiece of choice for Britain's most iconic secret agent, this watch is going to have some killer specs. The 42mm case here is made from titanium, for a lightweight feel on the wrist. Couple that with the rather natty NATO strap on here and it's going to be pretty much unnoticeable in use.

Don't think that featherweight design is going to compromise on the hardiness, though. You'll still get a cool 300m of water resistance here. That's more than enough for any of us mere mortals, though it should offer a welcome boost of additional peace of mind.

Inside, you'll find the Omega calibre 8806 movement. That's a METAS grade movement, which is resistant to magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss. That makes it more resistant than most to the issues caused by magnetism, which is especially pertinent in the modern world.

This is unquestionably one of the coolest modern dive watches. It's got the movie watch connection which will never go away, but it's also just a top model in its own right. At this price, there really has never been a better time to buy.