Jabra puts the Apple AirPods Pro in its crosshair with latest software updates

A few months ago, Jabra unveiled two exciting Dolby-enabled true wireless headphones, the open-ear Elite 10 and the ultra-rugged Jabra Elite 8 Active, both receiving positive reviews from the press and users alike. And they look even more appealing now, thanks to the suite of experience-enhancing updates announced at CES 2024.

The initial updates, which will be available in January, will include an easy-to-use on/off toggle for Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (A-ANC), HearThrough, and Sidetone features, as well as new voice tone prompts. Additionally, you will be able to customise the device name of their earbuds.

While in the past, you had to manually adjust the level of active noise cancellation in companion apps, A-ANC automatically adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on environmental sounds. Adaptive Audio on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 saved our hearing and sanity when flying internationally, so we are fully on board with this feature being implemented and improved on more headphones.

Furthermore, by March, users can also expect an optimisation for Elite 10 call clarity for bustling environments like offices, restaurants, and busy streets. Jabra’s latest noise suppression algorithms are said to identify and diminish background voices, ensuring uninterrupted conversations.

Jabra’s also working on upping the game with its best workout headphones, the Elite 8 Active. Improvements in the Adaptive ANC on the buds, paired with HearThrough, will be even more effective in windy conditions, thanks to upgraded wind noise detection technology.

These updates will be available in two waves, the first in January 2024 and the second in March 2024. Updates are via the Sound+ app and will be available to all users, existing and new, via a hassle-free over-the-air update at no cost.