Latest Jabra Elite 10 earbuds add Dolby Atmos sound with head tracking

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jabra just dropped a bombshell with the announcement of their latest earbuds, the Jabra Elite 10. Focusing on providing all-day comfort and exceptional sound quality, the earbuds are ready to take their place as the crown jewel of Jabra's wireless headphones range.

Launched alongside the world's toughest earbuds, the Jabra Elite 8 Active, the new true wireless earbuds are optimised for Dolby Atmos and the brand's first earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking. Dolby Head Tracking keeps you in the centre of the soundstage as you move your head, enabling a more natural sound experience for all manners of audio content, including Dolby Atmos and stereo.

Jabra improved ANC, too. The Elite 10 has Advanced Active Noise Cancellation to filter ambient sound around you and is said to be twice as strong as previous Jabra earbuds. Furthermore, the Elite 10 measure the ear canal with infrasonic waves to detect noise leakage and wind conditions, automatically switching to the highest ANC gain in noisier environments and reducing the gain in quiet places.

(Image credit: Jabra)

The Elite 10 is the first in the company's true wireless earbuds range to offer Jabra ComfortFit technology for the "most natural, airy fit and less occlusion" due to its semi-open design that relieves ear pressure, allowing users to walk and talk in comfort.

The Jabra Elite 10 buds have an IP57 rating, the same as the Jabra Elite 7 Active, and those are designed for workouts (currently sitting at the top of T3's best workout headphones guide). The Elite 10 has a 6-microphone call technology for 'crystal-clear' calls, a 6-hour battery life (27 hours with case, ANC on), and a pocket-friendly cradle optimised for wireless charging.

From a connectivity point of view, the Jabra Elite 10 is Bluetooth 5.3 enabled, supports Bluetooth Multipoint connection, Fast Pair, and Swift Pair, as well as being Bluetooth Low Energy-ready (LE, LC3, LC3plus codec with a future firmware update).

Available to order now at Jabra in Cream, Cocoa, Titanium Black, Gloss Black, and Matte Black, the Jabra Elite 10 has a recommended retail price of £230 (approx. $291/ AU$ 450).