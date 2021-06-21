I've reviewed dozens of electric scooters and I think this Prime Day deal is unmissable

Amazon Prime Day is here, and, if you're wondering whether this year's best Prime Day deals include some big electric scooter bargains, I have some good news for you… As Travel editor on T3, I spend a lot of my time messing around on electric scooters. Sorry, I mean reviewing electric scooters, and I've also got a good idea about e-scooter prices.

There aren't too many electric scooter deals knocking around this Amazon Prime Day, but there are two that caught my eye. In this article, I'll go through the ones that I'd actually recommend.

The two that I'd recommend taking notice of are from Xiaomi, maker of some of the most popular and best electric scooters on the market. Xiaomi is one of the, if not the biggest e-scooter manufacturers in the world, so you know you're getting a quality product.

Xiaomi electric scooter Prime Day Deals: are they any good?

Xiaomi's electric scooters are already cheaper than most other brands out there, and represent great value for money even at RRP. The Xiaomi range includes the Mi Essential, Mi 1S, and Mi Pro 2. The Mi Essential is the entry-level model and is ideal for beginners. It has a 12.4-mile range and, despite the low price, doesn't sacrifice quality or usability.

While the Mi Pro 2 is a premium e-scooter, sitting at the top of Xiaomi's range, complete with a proven 300W rated motor with 15.5mph top speed and 28-mile claimed range.

Check out the deals below:

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2| was £599.99, now £439.99 at Amazon (save £160)

With a near-30 mile range and powerful 300W motor, the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 offers serious bang for your buck. It’s not as portable as some rivals but it can handle the rigours of a lengthy daily commute.View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes! This is the biggest discount we've ever seen on the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. The previous lowest price is £493.62. It's also the cheapest price anywhere on the internet, as it's currently £469 at Pure Electric.

Should I buy it?

Yes. By my reckoning, it's the best electric scooter offer in the Prime Day sales. It's not the best electric scooter you can buy, that accolade goes to the Pure Air Pro 2021, but this discount is an unbelievable deal. In our Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 review we said 'With a near-30 mile range and powerful 300W motor, the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 offers serious bang for your buck. It’s not as portable as some rivals but it can handle the rigours of a lengthy daily commute'.

T3's top pick Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter| was £399.99, now £289.99 at Amazon (save £110)

The ideal 'beginners' electric scooter. The Xiaomi Essential electric scooter is designed to provide personal electric transport at a low price, without sacrificing quality or usability.View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes, if you're looking for a super-affordable, yet still reliable electric scooter this is it. It's currently priced at £349 on Pure Electric, so this Prime Day deal is considerably better.

Should I buy it?

That depends. If you don't want to spend over £300 on an e-scooter then yes, go for it as this will be the best deal you'll find today. If your budget can stretch to a little more though, we'd encourage you to do so, because you might find yourself quickly outgrowing this entry-level model.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales