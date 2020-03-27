Is Argos open today and can I collect or get online orders delivered?

Argos stores are not open today (Friday 27 March) but you can order from Argos online and collect your order from your local Sainsburys or have it delivered to your home.

Delivery and collection options will vary depending on where you are in the country, as will the availability of items. When we checked today, we were able to choose a delivery slot as early as next Thursday, so not the "same day delivery" that the website initially suggested but a much shorter wait than many online supermarkets are currently offering.

The returns policy remains the same at 30 days. If you got your order delivered (excluding Tu clothing), Argos will collect it free and refund your original delivery charge. You can also return your order to a Sainsbury's collection point if it his was your original collection location.

When will Argos shops open?

All Argos shops – there are about 700 in total – are closed and there is no date for their re-opening. Argos stores within Sainsburys, however, remain open as the supermarkets themselves are allowed to remain open as they are classed as "essential" under UK government lockdown regulations.

Those Argos sections within Sainsburys stores tend to be small, so keeping two meters away from Argos staff and other customers will prove a challenge, so we strongly suggest ordering online instead.

Is Argos online ordering available?

Yes, it is, and you can choose to have your order delivered to your house (same day delivery may not be available, though) or you can collect your order from your local Sainsburys, which owns Argos. Check here to find your nearest store.

You'll find links to various sections of the Argos website below.

Can I use Argos click and collect today?

Yes, you can place your order online at the Argos website and then you can collect it from a local Sainsburys store. Check here to find your nearest store.

Argos home installations

If you have an installation booked, you will be contacted by Argos to discuss your order and your installation charge will be refunded.