iPhone SE 4 details leak – the best cheap iPhone is about to get even better

The iPhone is unquestionably one of the most popular devices in the world. However, getting hold of the best iPhones on the market is costly. The top-tier devices are unquestionably expensive, placing them out of reach for some users.

Fortunately, the brand have created the iPhone SE for just these occasions. Packing all of the same software and a decent range of hardware into a much cheaper unit, the SE has become a real fan favourite.

Now, details have emerged about a potential new model, which could join the range – the iPhone SE 4. That's a model which has been rumoured for a while, though they have swayed back-and-forth.

Now, though, it seems more likely that such a device will arrive at some point. That comes from a new report on MacRumors, which also gives us a look at some of the expected specifications. They simply cite unnamed sources for the information, though, so we can't assume any heightened degree of credence for them.

Still, there's nothing too unexpected in the leak. The device is said to use a USB-C port, similar to that which debuted on the iPhone 15 range recently. That's no big surprise though – legislation imposed by the EU means that all devices will need to use that. Plus, Apple have moved everything else over anyway, so there's no point in holding onto the Lightning port for just one device.

The design is expected to change too, being based quite heavily on the iPhone 14. That means no more home button, with Face ID expected to take over there instead. It also means a flat-edged design, marking a departure from the curved edges the range has previously used. It's also expected to feature an OLED panel.

On the back, the camera is expected to remain as a single unit, with a flash aligned. However, it's said to bump up to a 48MP unit on this model, which would mark a substantial upgrade. According to the report, there is also some contention over the arrangement of that camera on the rear panel, with no less than five different designs currently being tested.

Of course, this is all still worth taking with a pinch of salt. It's very early in the production process for this model, so plans could always change before the devices reach the stage of being released. There's also no conclusive rumour about a potential launch date for the model.

Still, it's an exciting sounding product. The upgrades will make the device much more in-tune with the rest of the range, making it a much more appealing prospect. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more information in the coming weeks and months.