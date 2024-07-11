iPhone 16 Pro could finally add something Android users have been enjoying for years

Quick Summary A rumour has appeared to suggest that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models will come with faster charging speeds. The report mentions a bump from 27W to 40W for wired charging.

Samsung announced its latest foldable phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 both revealed alongside a number of other devices, so it's now Apple's turn to prop up the rumour mill.

Apple's next event is expected to happen sometime in September when the iPhone 16 series and new Apple Watch models are expected to be revealed. There has already been plenty of speculation surrounding the devices, but the latest is particularly exciting.

According to a report from ITHome (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be upping their charging speeds. The report claims the iPhone 16 Pro models will support 20W charging with MagSafe, along with 40W wired fast charging.

Now, if you follow the Android phone market, those speeds don't sound particularly fast compared to some of the Android phones out there. There are a number of manufacturers offering speeds over 100W, for starters.

The OnePlus 12 supports up to 100W, the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Oppo Reno 12 Pro all offer a 120W fast charge option, and the Motorola Edge 40 Pro offers 125W, to name but a few. And they aren't even the fastest.

Those kinds of fast charging speeds aren't something Apple, Google or Samsung have adopted for their devices however, so for iPhone, 40W is a big step up. It doesn't quite match Samsung, which offers 45W on its Galaxy S24 series, but it would certainly be a step in the right direction for those after a speedy top up – especially given the iPhone 15 models currently offer a max of 27W like Google's Pixel 8 devices.

The report also suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro models will see a battery increase.

iPhone 16 bigger battery

It's said the iPhone 16 will see a 6% bump, the iPhone 16 Pro could see a 2.5% bump and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could see a 5.7% bump in capacities. Interestingly, the iPhone 16 Plus is rumoured to see a 8.6% reduction, though that sounds a little odd to us.

Nothing is official yet of course but if the iPhone 16 Pro models support 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe, we are absolutely here for that.