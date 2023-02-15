iPhone 15 Pro to have ultra-thin bezels, says tipster

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's no indication that Apple is going to change its release schedule for the iPhone 15 range. Those phones are still expected to release around September this year, but you'd be forgiven for thinking we are just weeks away from seeing it unveiled, given the sheer volume of leaks and rumours that are surrounding it right now.

The iPhone 14 range had barely even hit the shelves when the rumours started, with talk of new features, redesigned profiles and even a rugged, top-tier iPhone 15 Ultra model. And that shows no sign of slowing down, with more rumours hitting headlines every day.

Todays news comes from well-respected tipster, ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab), who has a great track record when it comes to Apple information. The rumour, posted to their Twitter account, suggests that the bezels on the new iPhone 15 Pro will be thinner, echoing previous rumours made on the account.

Shrimp also suggests that the bezels themselves will be curved, breaking from the tradition of flat screens on iPhones. In conjunction with other rumours about a curved back panel, that could spell a significant change in design for the phone.

The current iPhone format – complete with flat screens, flat back panels and flat edges – has been used since the iPhone 11, and is arguably the most iconic smartphone silhouette. Breaking from that tradition would mark another significant moment in the iPhones history.

Other rumours have suggested that the range could feature a titanium frame, a 3nm processor and a new camera array. If everything that has been rumoured comes to fruition, then, this could be one of the best iPhones we've ever seen.