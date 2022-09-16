iPhone 14 Pro Max unboxing video – join T3 as we go hands on

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What's big, purple and in the T3 offices right now? No, not the Purple People Eater: the new iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're planning on getting yours today from the Apple Store, or if you've pre-ordered online and been given a delivery time somewhere around the eleventieth of never, then this'll keep your iPhone excitement levels topped up until you can get your hands on your very own.

What I've learned from this unboxing video

I've learnt two things. One, the Pro Max isn't as huge-looking in the hand as I thought it would be – the slightly different design is very slightly narrower this year – and two, the new purple colour is gorgeous. Taken together those two things are a problem, because I haven't decided which iPhone 14 I want to buy yet. I was pretty sure I wanted the iPhone 14 Pro, but having seen the Pro Max in our video the little voice in my head is telling me "it's not *that* much bigger..."

As a bit of a sneak peek, our Editor-in-chief, Mat Gallagher says, "the always-on display is really impressive and I've already seen notable differences in the camera quality from the 13 Pro models."

If you've already decided which iPhone 14 to go for, store availability starts today (Friday) as do some deliveries, although checking earlier this week some Pro and Pro Max models weren't going to be delivered until well into October. If you haven't decided, though, once you've checked out our unboxing video we've got full guides to the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You can also check out our iOS 16 coverage to see if Apple's newly updated phone OS will make your iPhone feel shiny and new again without having to buy a new one.