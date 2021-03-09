iPhone 13 Pro looks slick and stylish in new video

We're still a long way out from the iPhone 13 launch this September but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out tidbits about Apple's upcoming flagship and now we're getting a sneak peek at what it might look like based on all of the leaks so far.

The iPhone 13 Pro in the video boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which we hoped we'd see on the iPhone 12, but Apple rolled it out with a disappointing 60Hz, like 2019's iPhone 11.

Designer 4RMD has kept the notch, but shrunk it down a little in line with recent reports that suggest we'll see a smaller notch before Apple phases it out entirely in favor or an under display camera. They've also brought back Touch ID which is located on the rear, which is hoped to be making a comeback with the iPhone 13 this year.

The biggest difference between the iPhone 12 and these renders is that the iPhone 13 concept here is completely portless, although current speculation is that the MagSafe ecosystem isn't developed enough to support the move to no ports this year, so we may not see this concept come to fruition until the launch of the iPhone 14.

When it comes to dimensions, the iPhone 13 in the video is slightly thicker than the iPhone 12, and houses a larger battery, and 1TB in storage. 4RMD has also included a Rose Gold iPhone 13 – a colorway that Apple stopped with the iPhone X.

The iPhone 13 design isn't a drastic departure from the iPhone 12, keeping Apple's rectangular aesthetic, but it looks as stylish as ever!