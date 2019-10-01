Apple Watch, iPad or iPhone owner? You’re going to want to install the latest update – here’s why

Apple has been a busy bee the last few days, releasing two updates for iOS, one for iPad OS and one for watchOS. And now, it's rolling out another for all three – with each one fixing at least a couple of frustrating issues that went unnoticed in the last.

The most significant update of the three is iOS 13.1.2 for the iPhone, which bundles six patches for bugs that have been irking users all over the world, including one that left the progress bar for an iCloud Backup on the screen long after it had finished.

Sadly, Apple hasn't fixed the infuriating issue that results in SMS messages being pinned to the bottom of an iMessage thread. So if you decide to use the now-antiquated messaging form, you'll have to delete the message to restore order.

Here's a quick look at what each update addresses:

iOS 13.1.2

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

iPadOS 13.1.2

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

watchOS 6.0.1

Resolves an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face does not speak time

Addresses an issue where the calendar complication may not display events

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

While iPadOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.2 and watchOS 6.0.1 don't bring any new features to the table, you're still going to want to install them as fast as you did the first (consumer) build of iPadOS 13, iOS 13 and watchOS 6 as they're just as important – if not more.

They're what keeps everything ticking over smoothly.