Insta360 Spring Sale sees brand's latest action cam drop to lowest-ever price

Insta360 launched its Spring Sale, discounting many of its top action cams, including the latest Ace and Ace Pro models. The action camera manufacturer's event coincides with Amazon's own Spring Sale, and better still, the discounts are available at both places simultaneously!

Shop the Insta360 Spring Sale now

There are many offers available, but the standout deals that really caught our attention include:

Insta360 Ace: 20% off at Insta360 and Amazon

Insta360 Ace Pro: 11% off at Insta360 and Amazon

Insta360 X3: 11% off at Insta360 and Amazon

Insta360 GO 3: 15% off at Insta360 and Amazon

Insta360 Flow: 12% off at Insta360 and Amazon

The company is well known for its 360-degree action cameras, such as the Insta360 X3, which also happens to be one of the best action cameras on the market today. In fact, the X3 is Insta360's best-selling 360° action camera, with over 1 million sold globally.

However, the brand's newest offerings, including the flagship Insta360 Ace Pro, offer a more traditional action camera experience similar to that of the best GoPros.

The Ace family have been praised for its flippable screen, which allows for better framing of self-shot videos and photos, and low-light capabilities, thanks to its large sensor.

We awarded the tiny Insta360 GO 3 five stars in our review thanks to its ability to transform into a full-fledged action camera using the protective housing. It might not match the low-light performance or resolution of the Ace Pro, but it's so small and lightweight that you can take it anywhere, which is amazing, quite frankly.

