Insta360's End-of-Season action camera sale is a must-see for adventure types

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday is only a few months away! And while it's true that during the massive annual shopping event, you can find pretty decent GoPro deals, if you're clever enough, you start shopping now to avoid the heartache – and potential stock shortages – later. Case in point, Insta360's End of Summer sale is happening now, allowing you to buy some of the most innovative action cameras on the market.

The offers include the latest and greatest Insta360 X3, which tops the chart of T3's best action camera roundup, as well as other models like the Insta360 One X2 or the Insta360 Flow gimbal. The full rundown of the models and the discounts included in the Insta360 End of Summer Sale (link to the event's landing page):

8% off on Insta360 Flow , our brand-new AI-tracking smartphone gimbal

, our brand-new AI-tracking smartphone gimbal 5% off on Insta360 X3 , the best selling 360 action camera

, the best selling 360 action camera 15% off on Insta360 Link , the best AI-powered 4K webcam in 2023

, the best AI-powered 4K webcam in 2023 25% off on Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition & 20% off on Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition , the most versatile interchangeable lens action camera

, the most versatile interchangeable lens action camera 5% off on Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition , the ultimate premium 360 creative tool

, the ultimate premium 360 creative tool 18% off on Insta360 ONE X2 , the pocket 360 action camera

, the pocket 360 action camera 18% off on Sphere , the innovative invisible drone camera

, the innovative invisible drone camera 10% off on Insta360 Pro 2, the professional 360 VR camera

the professional 360 VR camera 10% off on all accessories, except GO 3 accessories

Despite the market dominance of the best GoPros, Insta360, best known for producing lightweight two-lensed action cameras capable of filming and photographing everything around them in surround vision, offers some truly unique rugged cams for recording 360-degree footage outdoors.

The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition received a five-star review from our expert tester and picked up a T3 Platinum Award when it was released last year. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition saw the brand team up with German lens specialists Leica to make a nifty, high-performing unit.