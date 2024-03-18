Magnetic wireless charging and 100W FastCharge make this Infinix flagship a steal

Infinix made headlines last year when it announced 260W wired fast-charging – albeit only in a demo model. Today, it moved one step closer to appearing in a production phone, with the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G.

This flagship Android phone includes a dedicated power management chip, called the Cheetah X1. Created in-house, this chip manages the All-round FastCharge 2.0 system, delivering up to 100W wired and 20W wireless charging.

This is still some way off that industry-beating 260W wired and 110W wireless, but now the tech's in place, it’s likely that even faster charging times will follow. The Cheetah X1 isn’t just about charging speed though, the chip also offers the ability to optimise the charging speed to suit the situation and environment.

A low-temp charging option keeps the phone cooler while charging, which is ideal for use in hotter climates (where this phone will mostly be sold). Meanwhile, the smart mode balances speed and temperature to optimise charging, and the hyper mode prioritises speed to deliver a 50% charge in just eight minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

Wireless magnetic charging

With the new phone comes a magnetic wireless charging puck, known as a MagPad, and a special MagCase phone casing which features a circular metal feature to allow the MagPad to attach. It also allows the magnetic attachment of an additional power bank.

This is all thanks to the Qi open wireless charging standard, and more specifically the new Qi2 version. This combines the MagSafe-esque charging capabilities, which feature in a wide range of new accessories.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G also features reverse charging, allowing it to charge other devices, such as earphones, fans or other phones. This charging is at a maximum of 10W when connected via the USB-C port, or 5W when charged wirelessly.

Another interesting charging feature is what it calls Bypass Charging. This is designed for gaming, and as the name suggests, bypasses the battery completely, letting the phone run directly from AC power.

(Image credit: Future)

Note 40 Pro+ 5G

Aside from its advanced charging abilities, the Note 40 Pro+ 5G offers a very competitive specification list.

There’s a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with curved edges, a 108-megapixel rear main camera, 32-megapixel front camera, and JBL dual speakers. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G chip, with up to 24GB of extended RAM (12GB standard), and it runs a skinned version of Android 14, which it calls XOS14.

The big selling point of this phone though is likely to be the price, with units expected to cost around $300 (£235). It comes in a choice of obsidian black and vintage green.

There's a planned special Racing Edition, too, in collaboration with BMW's DesignWorks group. It has not been confirmed as to whether the Note 40 Pro+ will be available in the UK, but if it is, this cheap smartphone is bound to get some serious attention.