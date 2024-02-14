In need of a last minute Valentine's gift? This Lumie wake-up light is 25% off on Amazon

Give your partner the gift of a good night's sleep

Bodyclock Spark 100
Lizzie Wilmot
By Lizzie Wilmot
published

Have you woken up this morning and panicked after realising it was Valentine's Day? Trust me, you're not the only one. If you're seeing your partner today, you may have resorted to a last minute bouquet or have had to hunt down a box of chocolates. However, if you instead have plans over the next few days, then we've got the perfect solution. 

Lumie, a well-known brand in the wellness industry, has discounted one of its best-selling wake up lights by 25%. Not only is it a great looking gift, but it will provide your partner with a restful night's sleep. If you both lead a busy life and are constantly catering to those around you, what could possibly be better? 

Lumie has also secured a number of top spots in our guides to the best wake up light and best SAD lamp, so you know you're getting a good deal. 

Have a look for yourself: 

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100: was £99, now £74.09 at Amazon (save £25)
The Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 makes a great Valentine's gift, especially as it leaves its users feeling properly refreshed and wide awake. With 25% off, get yours now before it's too late.

The Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 wakes you up gradually with light that mimics a real sunrise. The brightening light will naturally brings you round from your sleep, prompting your body to reduce the production of sleep hormones such as melatonin, and increase hormones like cortisol that help you get up and go. By the time you open your eyes, you're awake and ready to get on with your day. 

It's been known to provide a fantastic start to the day for sufferers of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) and the winter blues. It also helps anyone who is not naturally a morning person to feel brighter and more energetic first thing. 

