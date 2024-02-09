Valentine’s Day 2024: 9 luxury watches for him and her

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there’s no better way to express your love for your partner or the romantic holiday in general, than with a luxury watch. The best watch brands have timepieces for every occasion, and these nine luxury watches pay homage to Valentine’s Day in a bold and sophisticated way.

Most watch manufacturers come out with new and limited edition Valentine’s Day watches every year, and 2024 is no exception. From the likes of TAG Heuer, Grand Seiko, Omega and more, the following watches are a mixture of bright colours, cute accents and intricate movements… and no, they’re not all covered in love hearts and roses!

Whether you’re looking for a watch for yourself or as a gift for your other half, I’ve found the best Valentine’s Day watches for him and her that you need to add to your watch collection.

Valentine’s Day Watches For Him

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Starting off strong, we have the TAG Heuer Carrera Date with a bright pink dial, a perfect nod to Valentine’s Day celebrations. Last year, TAG Heuer celebrated its 60th anniversary of the Carrera Date by giving the watch a modern update. The main changes included slimmer proportions, redesigned crown and bracelet, and different coloured dials, including this powerful pink colour. The watch, which was worn last year by Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere , has a Calibre 7 movement, a 56 hour power reserve and is finished with white Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour markings to really let the pink colour pop.

Grand Seiko Heritage Collection SBGA497

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

A more subtle pink option is the Grand Seiko Heritage Collection SBGA497 . This limited edition watch celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original Spring Drive movement, Caliber 9R, and features a snowflake patterned dial. The watch face is lightly textured and has a subtle pink colour that balances beautifully with the titanium case and bracelet.

Love by Bamford London GMT

(Image credit: Bamford London)

For something over-the-top and ‘in your face’, the Love by Bamford London GMT screams Valentine’s Day. Designed in collaboration with The Dial Artist, Bamford London has introduced two new bespoke watches, including the Love GMT and the Love B80 . The GMT watch is my personal favourite, as it’s extremely eye-catching with its pink, red and blue hand-painted hearts and gold accents. It has a self-winding Sellita SW330-2 movement, a 56 hour power reserve, an internal rotating bezel and an automatic 24 hour GMT hand.

SEIKO Presage SPB227

(Image credit: SEIKO)

If a watch covered in love hearts isn’t your thing, the SEIKO Presage SPB227 is much more subtle but still makes a statement. It has a deep red dial with textured star-like patterns, complete with a stainless steel case and bracelet. Stainless steel also runs through other parts of the watch, including the hands and hour markers and a date window that sits at the three o’clock position. It doesn’t scream Valentine’s Day but it’s a sophisticated watch to wear for a date night.

Swatch Recipe For Love

(Image credit: Swatch)

Before you ask, no I don’t like this watch but if you fancy something a little out there, this Swatch Recipe For Love is surely a standout… or an eyesore, I’m not entirely sure yet. The dial and silicone strap has a strong cartoon vibe, with ‘How To Cook Up Love’ printed across the dial as a replacement for numbers and hour markers. The hands are reimagined with a knife and fork, and the strap is cluttered with a chef’s hat and love-themed measurements, like ‘zest of sex appeal’ and ‘200g kisses’. It’s a lot to take in, but for £100, it’s the cheapest option on this list.

Valentine’s Day Watches For Her

OMEGA De Ville Mini Trésor

(Image credit: Omega)

For Valentine’s Day, OMEGA has unveiled its newest range of sparkling Mini Trésor timepieces, including the OMEGA De Ville Mini Trésor . This 26mm watch features elegant diamonds that curve around the moonshine gold case and a single diamond is set in the crown, surrounded by a red ceramic flower. The off-white dial displays red Roman numerals and the mirrored caseback shows off the ‘Her Time’ pattern. Powered by the OMEGA Calibre 4061, this Mini Trésor timepiece is complete with a double-tour red alligator leather strap that wraps around the wrist playfully.

Blancpain Ladybird Valentine’s Day 2024

(Image credit: Blancpain)

The Blancpain Ladybird looks somewhat similar to the OMEGA Mini Trésor with its red alligator leather strap and use of red Roman numerals and diamonds. The dial is in white mother of pearl, and diamonds wrap around the edge of the case and circle the face. At the six o’clock position, diamonds loop into a heart, giving the watch an undeniable sparkle and nod to the romantic holiday.

Chopard Happy Sport

(Image credit: Chopard)

Red leather straps seem to be a theme this Valentine’s Day, and Chopard is joining in with the Chopard Happy Sport . The 30mm automatic watch is playful and elegant, and is powered by the Chopard 09.01-C movement. The dial features ethical rose gold accents, including the Roman numeral hours, bezel and hands. Running along the five, six and seven hour markers are five stunning gemstones, including three rubies and two diamonds.

Timex X Jacquie Aiche

(Image credit: Timex)