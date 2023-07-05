I’m obsessed with Ryan Gosling’s Barbie-inspired watch from TAG Heuer

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

All anyone seems to be talking about right now is the upcoming Barbie movie. Set to be released in cinemas on 21st July, the press tours and premieres are currently happening, and they’re giving all the childhood nostalgia, from Margot Robbie’s 1985 Day To Night Barbie-inspired outfits to Ryan Gosling’s pink watch.

During the recent Toronto press tour, Ryan Gosling a.k.a Ken donned a Barbie-inspired watch by TAG Heuer. As brand ambassador for TAG Heuer, Gosling has been doing lots of work with them this year, including starring in ‘The Chase for Carrera’ short film. This latest collaboration between the two saw Gosling wearing the TAG Heuer Carrera Date in Pink alongside a pink shirt and sky blue suit.

TAG Heuer announced new Carrera novelties at Watches and Wonders 2023 , and this year, the brand celebrated its 60th anniversary of the Carrera Date by giving the model’s design a modern refresh. The most noticeable update to the watch is its proportions which have been slimmed down to 36mm, making it more comfortable to wear and appealing to more people and wrist sizes. The crown and bracelet of the Carrera Date was also redesigned and finished with stainless steel casing and accents.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date is powered by the new Calibre 7 movement, has a 56-hour power reserve and is water resistant to 50 metres. Still holding on to its iconic racing-inspired design, the Carrera Date was reimagined with new colours, including deep blue, warm silver, pastel green, and bright pink, as recently seen on Gosling.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Looking specifically at the bright pink version of the TAG Heuer Carrera Date, the dial is the most eye-catching of the new colourways and looks similar to the colour Barbie is most associated with. The hands and hour markings are white Super-LumiNova which makes the pink really pop, and shows off the gradient ring around the flange. The watch also has a date window in the 6 o’clock position and the entire design is completed with a fine brushed and polished steel case, bezel and bracelet.

While the TAG Heuer Carrera Date in bright pink isn’t a Barbie collaboration, it’s a fun way for the Ken actor to promote the movie while still wearing a stylish and luxurious timepiece. The pink version of the TAG Heuer Carrera Date is available on the TAG Heuer website for £2,750.