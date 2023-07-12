I’m a smart home expert and here’s what Philips Hue Prime Day deals I’m buying

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and the best Prime Day deals are showing no sign of slowing down! So far, the Prime Day sale has been full of smart home deals , including discounts on security cameras, lighting video doorbells, smart thermostats, smart displays and speakers.

Having smart lighting in your home is a great way to bring light, colour and ambiance into your indoor and outdoor space. Not only does smart lighting set the tone and mood in the rooms of your house, but you can customise every aspect of them using apps, voice commands and timers.

Philips Hue is always in high demand during big sales seasons and rightfully so. I’ve been covering smart home on T3 for a while now and can confidently say that Philips Hue designs and manufactures some of the best smart bulbs on the market.

As a smart home expert, I’ve found the best Philips Hue lighting deals from the Prime Day sale which you can find below. Philips Hue deals are few and far between but you can currently get up to 30% off in the Prime Day sale. Additionally, you can also find special vouchers for Philips Hue where you can get 40% off when you buy two eligible Philips Hue products.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit: was £134.99 , now £106.99 at Amazon

Getting started with Philips Hue? Then get the Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit for just £106.99 in the Prime Day sale. This starter pack includes x2 1100 Lumen E27 Edison Screw light bulbs, smart button and the Philips Hue bridge. Once you’ve set everything up, you can start customising your lighting with the Philips Hue app or via Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit commands.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Spotlight 3 Pack LED: was £134.99 , now £93.99 at Amazon

Get 30% off the Philips Hue Smart Spotlight 3 Pack LED at Amazon. These GU10 Spotlight bulbs have a brightness of 350 lumen that provide the right amount of light in all areas of your home. To set the ambiance, you can choose from multiple brightness levels and 16 million colours. Now just £93.99!

Philips Hue Signe White & Colour Ambiance Gradient Table Lamp: was £189.99 , now £157.48 at Amazon

For a strong strip of light, the Philips Hue Signe Gradient Table Lamp is the perfect choice, and it’s discounted in the Prime Day sale. This smart table lamp is a fun piece of home décor that provides powerful lighting and is best positioned near your TV to set the scene when you're watching movies.

Philips Hue Impress White & Colour Ambiance LED Smart Garden Wall Light: was £134.99 , now £100 at Amazon

The Philips Hue Impress Smart Garden Wall Light is one of the best Philips Hue outdoor lights , and it’s only £100 for Prime Day. The light comes with everything you need to fix it to your wall and once it’s set up, you can set timers to turn your lights on and off once it gets dark outside.