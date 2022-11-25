If you want a Black Friday mattress deal, it should be this one!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's Black Friday! The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are in full swing and retailers will continue to drop their prices over the weekend, giving you plenty of time to take advantage of cheap deals and discounts. One of the best things to buy during Black Friday is mattresses, and the best Black Friday mattress deals (opens in new tab) have up to 60% off on its mattresses, duvets, pillows and bedding.

With so many mattress deals up for grabs right now, you might be finding it tricky to pick the right one. Not only am I a Deals Expert but I also review mattresses and know a surprising amount about them! So, if you’re looking for a new mattress in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab), this is the mattress deal you should go for.

It’s the Emma Premium mattress which is now 55% off (opens in new tab)! This better than half price deal helps you save up to £800 on this high quality mattress and is available in single, small double, double, king and super king sizes.

View the Emma Premium mattress deal (opens in new tab)

Shop the Emma Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

The Emma Premium mattress offers exceptional comfort and support with its multiple layers of memory foam and 12.5cm pocket springs, making it one of the best memory foam mattresses (opens in new tab) you can buy. We gave this mattress 5 stars in our Emma Premium mattress review (opens in new tab), and it’s a brilliant choice for all types of sleepers, specifically those who favour their side or back.

Depending on the size you choose, you can save £439.45 on the single, £604.45 on the double, £704.45 on the king and £796.95 on the super king. With 55% off the Emma Premium mattress in the Emma Black Friday sale, you can’t beat this price and it’s the best mattress (opens in new tab) deal I’ve seen this year.

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium mattress (Double): £1,099, £494.55 at Emma (opens in new tab)

Get 55% off the Emma Premium mattress in this Black Friday deal. This impressive hybrid mattress supports and moulds to your body, without giving you that sinking feeling you often get with memory foam. It’s super durable, breathable and delivers no motion transferred so you can sleep undisturbed throughout the night. See all mattress size prices below: Single: £799 , now £359.55 Double: £1,099 , now £494.55 King: £1,299 , now £584.55 Super King: £1,449 , now £652.05

For more deals on Emma mattresses, duvets, pillows and other sleep accessories, check out the best Emma mattress deals (opens in new tab). And take extra money off your purchases with Emma discount codes (opens in new tab).