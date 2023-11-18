I completed an endurance race in these trainers and they’re £50 in the Black Friday sale

Black Friday may still be a few days away, but it already feels like it’s here, as many brands have begun to release their early Black Friday deals. However, if you're on the lookout for a new running shoe – particularly if you're starting for the first time – this is a deal well worth your attention – the Puma Nitro Velocity 2 has been reduced from £104.99 to £50, that’s over 50% off! But, if you use the code 'DEAL' at the checkout, you can get them for £45, an absolute steal.

I actually completed HYROX (an endurance race made up of eight kilometres of running and eight strength/cardio movements) in these after I was told by Fittest Woman in the UK, Jen Muir, that they were the ‘top shoe’ for the job. I can confirm, they are. They’re an extremely comfortable running shoe for short to moderate distances, and are pretty good for functional fitness too.

Puma Velocity Nitro 2: was £104.99 , now £50 Save a whopping 52% off these running trainers, comfortable for short to moderate distances and daily wear. Use the code DEAL at checkout to get them for £45 and a free pair of socks. Also available in men's for the same price.

In our Puma Velocity Nitro 2 review, where we awarded these trainers four stars, we applauded them for their fit, breathability, comfort and said they are great for building mileage steadily.

I think the deal is so good, that I'm probably going to invest in another pair myself, especially as they come in some jazzy colours too. What I like about them the most is that they have a decent amount of foam and support, but not too much, so you're still able to find your natural balance (I don't like anything too foamy that makes me feel like I'm wobbling all over the place). Plus, your feet don't overheat in these.

