Huge savings on OnePlus smartphones in these epic Black Friday deals

The Black Friday sales have arrived early, especially if you're looking to buy a new smartphone. That's because OnePlus has just dropped the price on some of their most popular handsets, from their more modest mid-rangers to their latest flagships.

Known for stunning designs and high-quality cameras, OnePlus has become a huge name in the smartphone world. They easily compete against the likes of Samsung and Apple when it comes to the very best smartphones you can buy.

Even their more affordable devices manage to pack in everything you could need, which is why they've taken up a few spots in T3's guide to the best cheap phones.

'The ultimate mid-ranger' is what we called one the OnePlus Nord because it proved that you don't need to spend a huge amount of money on your next handset.

In T3's OnePlus Nord review, we were wow-ed by everything from its camera, performance and battery life to the design, screen and software experience. In fact, we liked it so much that it won the Best Value Phone award at the T3 Awards 2021.

Now you can get up to 30% off the OnePlus Nord at Amazon in one of the best Black Friday deals. The cheapest model is down to just £279 - its lowest price yet!

If you don't mind having a slightly older phone, then the OnePlus 8 Pro (their 2020 flagship) has had a huge price reduction too - it's now £500 cheaper than it was when it first launched. It may now have been overshadowed by the new kids on the block but it's still very capable in 2021. Find out what was so good about it in the OnePlus 8 Pro review.

OnePlus has led the way in packing high-end tech into phones that come at palatable prices, and these discounts make them even more convincing than they already were.

Best OnePlus Black Friday deals

OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM 128GB: was £379, now £279 at Amazon (save £100) OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM 128GB: was £379, now £279 at Amazon (save £100)

With 26% off its original price, the OnePlus Nord is the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon right now. This T3 5-star rated phone is incredible value for money with a large 6.44-inch AMOLED display and an excellent everyday camera system.

OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM 256GB: was £469, now £329 at Amazon (save £140) OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM 256GB: was £469, now £329 at Amazon (save £140)

If you need more storage, then the OnePlus Nord with 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory has been discounted by 30% today. That's a huge £140 saving!



OnePlus 8 Pro: was £899, now £399 at Amazon (save £500) OnePlus 8 Pro: was £899, now £399 at Amazon (save £500)

Launched back in 2020, the OnePlus 8 Pro was an impressive flagship when it first came on the scene and now you can now buy it for 56% cheaper than it was - you won't get as many up-to-date features but it's still an impressive piece of kit.

If you want the best of the bunch then OnePlus has reduced the price on both of its flagship devices from 2021 as well, with up to £200 off the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

These two all-singing all-dancing handsets blew us away with impeccable Hasselblad cameras, eye-popping screens and powerful processing. You can use them for anything from gaming to photo editing.

Both phones scored highly when T3 tested them out, you can find out more about them in the OnePlus 9 review and the OnePlus 9 Pro review.

OnePlus 9 8GB RAM 128GB: was £629, now £479 at Amazon (save £150) OnePlus 9 8GB RAM 128GB: was £629, now £479 at Amazon (save £150)

Get 24% off the OnePlus 9 at Amazon - it's a 5G handset that combines speed with beauty. The 6.55inch screen is stunning, the battery lasts a long time, and the camera snaps impressive shots. What more could you want?

OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829, now £629 at Amazon (save £200) OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829, now £629 at Amazon (save £200)

You can pick up the OnePlus 9 Pro for the cheapest it has ever been right now. This T3 5-star rated phone has a huge 6.7inch screen and a seriously sophisticated camera system. It's powerful, slick and beautiful - the best OnePlus phone there is.