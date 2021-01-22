Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price just crashed at these retailers

When it comes to the best Android phones, choosing the right one is a pretty difficult task: there are a lot of options, and a lot of them are great. It's fair to say Samsung consistently makes the best Android smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is no exception.

Right after the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series might not seem like the best time to grab a S20 Ultra but it absolutely is. The S20 Ultra is still one of the best smartphones in the world and S21 means it will get increasingly less expensive as Samsung shifts focus to the new flagships.

The first thing you'll notice about the S20 Ultra is the most obvious: the 6.9-inch display is absolutely huge, much bigger than many of its rivals, and remains crystal clear in every single setting. The rest of the internal hardware is just as powerful.

The cameras are, as with all Samsung handsets, absolutely fantastic too. The quad 108MP setup is, as you would expect, sharp, crisp, and able to handle pretty much any lighting conditions. With those many pixels, 8K video capture is within reach, too.

The S20 Ultra is for people that want the absolute best Android experience and aren't too concerned about a higher monthly price. There's nothing this handset can't do or doesn't have. The only other smartphone we've seen that comes close is the equally high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max.

No matter what you want out of your smartphone, the S20 Ultra will easily deliver and then some. It's huge, fast, the battery lasts all day, and there aren't really any comparable Android handsets at this size and grade.