iPhone 12 Pro Max: here's why you need to place your iPhone 12 pre-order NOW

Just weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro released, Apple is launching its iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with pre-order opening up for both handsets today.

The delayed announcement and staggered release may have been a result of the pandemic, but Apple isn't out of the woods just yet, with news that shortages for the flagship are on the way this holiday season. So if you want to get yourself a new iPhone, you need to order sooner rather than later.

Bloomberg reports that suppliers are seeing an increased demand as manufacturers stockpile components to ensure they don't run dry. 5G devices are particularly problematic as the additional power consumptions calls for more chips than would otherwise be required in 4G devices.

Bloomberg's sources have suggested that suppliers are likely to prioritise Apple and its iPhone 12 handsets over other customers, but demand is still high enough that the tech giant isn't out of the woods yet.

Nikkei Asia Review (via MacRumors) says that Apple has resorted to reallocating iPad components for the iPhone 12 Pro to offset supplier issues.

So if you were looking forward to nabbing yourself the new iPhone 12 Mini, or the ultra premium Pro Max, it's worth pre-ordering as soon as possible so that you don't miss out.