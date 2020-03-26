Huawei P40 reveal: How to watch the Huawei livestream online

Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 has been out in users’ hands for a couple of weeks now, it’s about to have some serious competition. The Huawei P40, the Chinese company’s flagship phone based on its internal EMUI operating system, is set to be revealed to the world today.

We’re expecting to see the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro at the very least. The top-end phone has been previously rumoured to be one of the sleekest handsets to hit the shelves in 2020, with a rear-facing camera system rivalling the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20.

It’s also been said to pack a host of new features, such as Huawei's in-house, top-of-the-line Kirin 990 — the 5G successor to the Kirin 980 — running the show, as well as an increase in RAM compared to last year’s Huawei P30.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

The P40 Pro may even hit the lofty heights of the Samsung Galaxy S20, and pack a huge camera array to rival its competitors’ 108MP camera sensor. So how can you watch the telecoms company’s big reveal? Find out more below.

Huawei P40: When and where is it happening?

Originally set for a big launch event in Paris after Mobile World Congress was cancelled due to the global health crisis, Huawei will now be live-streaming the event to fans around the world. The easiest place by far to watch it is on Huawei’s own Youtube channel. We’ve embedded the video below:

The stream is said to be kicking off at 1pm GMT (2pm CET), so make sure you check back then for the lowdown on Huawei’s latest flagship device. We’ll see you at 1pm for all the action.

