Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal is so utterly brilliant you'll forget all about the P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro isn't even a year-old, but there are already some staggeringly good deals on this flagship smartphone. A few weeks ago, it dropped to £35 a month, which we naively thought was an unbeatable deal. But O2 has proven us wrong, dropping the price of this brilliant handset – which still ranks seventh in our list of the best smartphones money can buy – to just £20 a month.

For that, you'll get a shiny new Huawei Mate 20 Pro, as well as a very generous unlimited text message and call allowance, and 4GB of 4G mobile data each month.

The 24-month contract does come with a one-off upfront cost of £99 – although this can be dropped to £89 using the discount code 10OFF at checkout. That brings the total cost over two-years to £569. Not bad for a phone that cost £899 at launch. Even now, most high street stores still sell the SIM-free device for around £599 and that's before you even think about mobile data, calls, or text messages.

The Mate 20 Pro is bursting with top-of-the-range specs, including an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple camera, facial recognition to unlock the handset, one of the fastest processors on the market right now, and the best battery life money can buy. Of course, there are a few questions around the software following the recent US trade band, but Huawei claims the device will definitely get the upgrade to Android Q in the coming months. Although a number of the best features from the Mate 20 Pro appeared in the P30 Pro, it still has the best display available in any smartphone in the Huawei range.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | O2 | 4GB of 4G data | Unlimited texts, unlimited calls | £89 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £20 a month

This is a stunning deal. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched last year to rave reviews and immediately stormed our best smartphone chart – where it can still be found today. The flagship phone is now available at a ridiculously low price. If you've been patiently waiting to get your hands on this phone, the wait just paid off massively.View Deal

If you'd rather not get the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on O2, or need a contract with a little more 4G mobile data each month, why not check out the latest deals on the handset below: