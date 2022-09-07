How to watch the Apple iPhone 14 launch event live

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's a big day for Apple fans across the globe. The event taking place on Wednesday 7 September 2022 is expected to see the release of this year's new iPhones and Apple Watches, plus a few surprises (hopefully).

The name we're expecting is the iPhone 14, along with both an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro Max version. We don't expect to see an iPhone mini this year, instead, there could be an iPhone 14 Plus (or Max) as a larger screen version of the 14.

On the wearable side, it's more than likely we will see the Apple Watch Series 8 make an appearance, along with a new version of the Apple Watch SE (Apple's budget offering) and a new rugged Apple Watch Pro.

It's also expected that the event will reveal a new version of Apple's AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 (as they could well be named) should offer some marked improvements on the originals with improved active noise-cancelling, Hi-Res audio support and possibly a shorter stem.

But, rather than us speculate, here's how you can watch the releases as they break live from Apple Park.

Follow T3's Apple Event Live Blog for the latest news (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

What time is the Apple iPhone 14 launch?

The Apple event is taking place live at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Wednesday 7 September. The show will start at 10am Pacific Time, which is 1pm Eastern, 6pm in the UK and 1am Thursday morning in Sydney.

How can I watch the Apple iPhone 14 event live?

Unlike the old days, where you had to get your Apple news second hand, everyone can now watch the event for themselves, live. The keynote will be broadcast on Apple's website as well as on its YouTube channel. You can also watch it through the Apple Events app on your Apple TV. And in case that wasn't enough options, you can also watch it right here below.

T3's Apple event live blog (opens in new tab) will be running right up to and during the show, giving a run down of what is expected, what has happened and some opinion on the new devices as they launch. So, keep us in your browser tabs as you watch.