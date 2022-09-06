The Apple Watch Pro is going to be ugly and I'm so here for it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Renders of the Apple Watch Pro have leaked online and, if accurate, it looks like it might be one of Apple's least attractive designs in years. I'm here to tell you that that doesn't matter, here's why…

For a start, I'd like to preface this by saying that I think the standard Apple Watch is one of Apple's most attractive designs ever. It's like a beautiful, shiny pebble and it's incredibly tactile as well. Since the first generation, I've thought it's the best smartwatch you can buy simply because it's an attractive and fashionable object that people actually want to be seen wearing.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected at the upcoming Apple event alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14. The new model is thought to be aimed at serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts - people who would usually strap a Garmin watch to their wrists before running an ultramarathon through a desert.

As such, the Apple Watch Pro will have some more advanced features aimed at these users, chief among which is a chunkier more rugged design.

Recently 91mobiles (opens in new tab) published a CAD render which shows off the new design and larger display. This leak was subsequently corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who Tweeted 'This is indeed it'.



(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Now, I'll reserve my full judgement until Apple has officially revealed the final design, but as you can see from the image above, if accurate, the Apple Watch Pro is clearly not going to be as sleek and minimal as the standard Apple Watch model.

That's not necessarily a bad thing though - like chunky tool watches the Apple Watch Pro is designed for a purpose and that purpose is to be easy to use while people are working out. That's why the larger screen is important and why there are more physical buttons that look easy to press while wearing gloves (that's very important on early morning winter runs).

It's a purposeful design, and that has its own beauty.

Clearly, though, the Apple Watch Pro won't be for everyone, but for some people, it might be the rugged smartwatch from Apple they've been waiting for. Will you be buying the Apple Watch Pro or the standard Apple Watch 8? Or maybe you'll stick with your Garmin or Suunto? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.