How to watch Love Island 2021 FREE: stream season 7 from anywhere

The football is on, the sun is out and now, Love Island is making a triumphant return - are we back in the golden times of 2018? No, it's still 2021 and everyone's favorite summer reality dating show is back. Read on to see how to watch Love Island for free.
With faint echoes of "I've got a text" ringing in the distance and a host of new, tanned-up singles entering a villa somewhere off in a distant hot country, Love Island's 7th season is now here.
While this past year has been...turbulent to say the least, the show looks like it is coming back in its same format and style as previous years. The only difference we're expecting to see is some pretty stilted small talk around what everyone has been up to for the past year.
The singles have now been revealed with the line-up including a teacher, a civil servant, a PE teacher and a model. All after their own diverse type - tall dark and handsome or blonde and blue eyes - these singles are looking for love...and £50,000.
The show has also taken steps this year to be more inclusive, introducing it's first ever disabled cast member and for the first time, comprehensive psychological support for all of the cast members, preparing them for post-show life.
Read on to see how to watch Love Island online, when it will be airing and what to do if you're away from home when the new season goes live.
How to watch Love Island from anywhere else in the world
If you're away when this new season of Love Island kicks off and try and tune in to ITV, you will likely find that the content is geo-blocked for you and unavailable outside of the country. In this case, there is an easy way around this - using the best VPN to get past those restrictions.
By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.
ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers thanks to its incredible speed, huge list of features including security protocols and the main factor here - the ability to get around geo-blocked content, allowing you to watch Love Island away from home.
Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.
- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to watch Love Island's latest season in the UK
How to watch Love Island for FREE in the UK
Love Island will be returning to the TV screens on Monday, June 28. Coverage will start at 9pm BST. If it follows anything like the format of previous seasons, we can expect every weeknight, as well as Sunday night to be filled with Love Island drama, with a special highlights reel on Saturday evenings.
It will be airing on ITV2 but if you don't want to watch it live on your TV, you can catch up afterwards via the ITV Hub. This is available via your phone, tablet, computer, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Google Chromecast, Fire Stick and other devices.
If you're looking to watch the show but you're out of the country when it airs, use a VPN to watch like you're back home.
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Love Island as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To watch this latest season of Love Island, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions and tune into ITV as well as a host of other streaming platforms that would normally be geo-blocked.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.