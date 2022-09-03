Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s typical, isn’t it? You wait ages for an India vs Pakistan match, then 2 come along at once. Or at least 2 in a week. The next India match up with Pakistan takes place Sunday September 4 at at 3pm BST, 7:30pm IST, 7pm PKT, 1am AEST, 3am NZST, 4pm CEST, 11am ET, 8am PT. Here’s how to watch India vs Pakistan from outside of Asia or indeed, inside it. If you're a cricket lover in India or Pakistan, surely you already know it‘s on Hotstar and PTV Sports?

India versus Pakistan in a cricket match is possibly the greatest rivalry in all sport. For sheer intensity, nothing can match Pakistan vs India at the greatest of all games: cricket. Or in this case specifically, the much more less time-consuming version of cricket: T20.

For tedious political reasons, IND and PAK almost never play each other at cricket any longer, except when they absolutely have to. Such as when they are in an international tournament like the Asia Cup 2022, currently underway in the unremitting heat of Dubai. They met in the group stage last Sunday, with India narrowly winning with 2 balls to spare. Now they meet up in the Super 4.

India start as favourites ‘on paper’, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli is back after a break and is showing ominous signs of a return to his imperial form of a few years back. The other big stars for India so far are god-like all-rounder Hardik and big-game bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However with Babar Azam at the helm, Pakistan’s tigers will be more keen than ever to stick one to their arch rivals, having narrowly lost the first match between them. While world #1 T20i batter Babar is yet to get going in this tournament, world #2 T20i batter Rizwan ground out runs against India, then ground Hong Kong into the dust. Mohammad Nawaz is somehow the tournament’s top wicket taker at this point, too.

Want to know how to watch India vs Pakistan on a live stream or via cable? Read on. These instructions for how to watch the India vs pakistan match will also allow you watch any Asia Cup match, including all the Super 4 games and the final – which most likely will also be PAK vs IND, although Sri Lanka have dark horse potential right now, it you're a betting man.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are likely to be key figures in this match (Image credit: Getty)

Whether you're a fan of India, Pakistan or a neutral cricket lover from anywhere in the world, this is a rare chance to see some of the world's best players tear into each other for 20 overs each. The rights to this tournament weren't as hotly contested as for the IPL but live streams are not in plentiful supply. Luckily, they are available from some of the world's biggest broadcasters. Although, no, not Sky or the BBC. ESPN is on board via a subsidiary and Disney+ is on board too.

If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time is the India vs Pakistan match?

King Kohli is back in the India squad and looking more like his old self. He scored a useful 35 in the first Ind Pak game (Image credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Sunday September 4 at at 3pm BST in the UK, 7:30pm IST in India, 7pm PKT in Pakistan, 1am AEST in Australia, 3am NZST in New Zealand, 4pm CEST in most of Europe and, 11am ET, 8am PT in the USA, which has a much bigger contingent of cricket lovers than most people think.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in the UK

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam is the world’s best T20 batter but he has struggled so far with the bat in this tournament (Image credit: Getty)

Okay so apparently you can watch it on your Sky box on Bollywood channel Utsav Gold HD (opens in new tab). If you have a Sky subscription or can set one up in a hurry, this seems like a strong option. Utsav is owned by Disney, which we will come on to shortly.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in the USA

(opens in new tab) Strange as it may seem, while England, the birth-place of cricket, has almost nobody streaming the india vs Pakistan match, America, the birth-place of nobody giving a single fuck about cricket is streaming it on ESPN. Although it's via DP World which is mainly known for golf, but whatever. There is the choice of commentary in Hindi or English. You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in Australia

(opens in new tab) YuppTV has exclusive rights to the tournament for Australasia and elsewhere. I am not going to lie: I am not all that familiar with YuppTV, but you can get a monthly pass from $24.99 (opens in new tab).

How to watch India vs Pakistan in India

(opens in new tab) In England you can watch India vs Pakistan on a Bollywood channel; in Australia on some kind of Indian entertainment aggregator; in America on a golfing channel. In India, they take cricket much more seriously so, of course, it's on Disney+. No, really, it is. Okay, strictly speaking it's on Disney+ Hotstar and Hotstar is a serious player in T20 cricket. It lost out on the rights to IPL this year so it's had to content itself with the Asia Cup but hey – that has bought it the rights to show India play Pakistan at T20, the world's favourite cricket format! (opens in new tab) And since it's Disney+ if your team loses, you can cheer yourself up by watching Iron Man 2.

How to watch Pakistan vs India in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live (opens in new tab). Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the Asia Cup as well as, not surprisingly, the PSL and the T20 and ODI World Cups. As a state-run entity the broadcast is free, as far as I can tell.

How to watch India vs Pakistan when you're abroad

