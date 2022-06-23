How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022 and live stream Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and others from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While "fallow years" might be part and parcel of the general runnings of Glastonbury Festival, it was never meant to be quite this long. Three years later (thanks to that pesky pandemic!), Glasto is finally back with headliners including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar, and we're here to ensure you don't miss a moment with our guide on how to watch a Glastonbury Festival 2022 live stream from anywhere.

With more than 200,000 people attending Glastonbury Festival this year, 2022 sees a jam-packed line-up across its seven main stages. Alongside the big name headliners, Phoebe Bridgers will be taking over the John Peel Stage on Saturday night, while Olivia Rodrigo, with just one studio album under her belt, will be playing the Other Stage on Sunday evening. Other exciting acts include St Vincent, Wolf Alice, Pet Shop Boys, and Years & Years.

And for those of us back home, it's not only avoiding the long drops and not showering for five days where we reap the benefits of. No, there's also a 100% free live stream available so you can watch Glastonbury Festival from the comfort of your own home. And if you happen to be outside of the UK, and fall victim to BBC's geo-restrictions, we've got a way you can watch Glastonbury 2022 from abroad with the help of a VPN (opens in new tab).

When is Glastonbury Festival 2022 taking place?

The festival runs from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, with musical acts performing from the Friday through to Sunday night.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022 live stream in the UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) Glastonbury Festival coverage will be available to watch across BBC One, Two, Three, and Four. Coverage begins on Thursday at 10pm BST, Friday at 7pm BST, and Saturday and Sunday at 5pm BST. You'll also be able to catch a daily live stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) every day with snippets of performances from around the festival ground as well as full sets for some of the biggest acts. As long as you have a TV licence you'll be able to tune in for free both online and on linear TV, with the BBC TV schedule below. This service is available to watch on a bunch of different devices including:

Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay

Samsung, FreeviewPlay Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

How to watch Glastonbury Festival from outside of the UK

If you're abroad right now, there's still hope of getting yourself a 2022 Glastonbury Festival live stream and watching sets from some of the biggest acts in the music industry. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.

Connect to one of the best VPN providers and you'll be able to port yourself back to the UK and watch Glasto coverage just as you would if you were sat on your sofa. The best BBC iPlayer VPN will switch your IP address to a server within the UK.

While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer. For this, we recommend:

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

2022 Glastonbury Festival BBC TV schedule:

Friday, June 24

Griff and Sigrid - BBC Three at 7pm BST

Robert Plant and Alison Kraus - BBC Four at 8.30pm BST

Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, TLC, Jack Saunders - BBC Two at 9pm BST

Arlo Parks and Idles - BBC Four at 9.30pm BST

Billie Eilish - BBC Two at 10pm BST

Little Simz - BBC Three at 10.30pm BST

Sam Fender and Blossoms - BBC Three at 12am BST

Saturday, June 25

Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, Skunk Anansie - BBC Two at 5pm BST

Olivia Rodrigo - BBC One at 7pm BST

Celeste - BBC Four at 7pm BST

Haim, Leon Bridges, Avalanches - BBC Two at 8pm BST

Holly Humberstone, Glass Animals - BBC Three at 8pm BST

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - BBC Two at 9pm BST

AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu - BBC Three at 9.30pm BST

Paul McCartney - BBC One at 10.30pm BST

Yungblud, Burna Boy - BBC Three at 10.30pm BST

Megan Thee Stallion - BBC Three at 11.30pm BST

Jessie Ware, Jamie T, Róisín Murphy - BBC Two, 12.30am BST

Sunday, June 26

Declan McKenna, Koffee - BBC Three at 7pm BST

Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna - BBC Two at 5pm BST

Diana Ross - BBC One at 6.45pm BST

Lorde, Years & Years, Elbow - BBC Two at 8pm BST

Kendrick Lamar - BBC Two at 9.30pm BST

Pet Shop Boys - BBC Four at 10pm BST

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Glastonbury Festival live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.