How to live stream Man City vs Watford 2019 FA Cup Final free, from anywhere

There remains something very special about FA Cup Final day. The players arriving at Wembley in matching suits, Abide With Me being sung before kick-off and, this year, the chance of the first men's domestic treble in the history of English football. It's unmissable football and we'll make sure that you don't miss it with our guide to getting a free live stream of Man City vs Watford in the 2019 FA Cup Final.

There's no point in discussing this year's FA Cup Final without first addressing Manchester City's date with destiny. They're 90 minutes away (unless we get the added drama of extra time and penalties) from capturing that historic treble. After the chance of the quadruple was wrestled away from them with that last minute VAR decision against Spurs in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's men will be massively motivated to get the job done here and add the FA Cup to their Premier League title and EFL Cup win.

It obviously didn't match City's, but it's been an impressive season for Watford, too. Their challenge for a Euro League spot may have dropped away towards the end of the Premier campaign, but Javi Gracia has led the squad to a first FA Cup Final since 1984. And, with the likes of Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure bringing the quality and club legend Troy Deeney bringing the passion, could there be a monumental upset in West London today?

We're all set for a 5pm BST kick-off from Wembley, so you need to quickly sort your snacks and beverages of choice and settle down with a Man City vs Watford live stream. Watching the FA Cup Final in the UK is easy, but we'll also tell you how a VPN can come to your rescue if you're trying to watch from overseas.

Live stream Man City vs Watford for free in the UK

As it does every year, the BBC has the rights to show the FA Cup Final. The big build up starts 3.55pm BST, with plenty of views, interviews and highlights from previous rounds to enjoy before kick-off at 5pm. It's BBC One that you need if you're watching the traditional way on TV, with further coverage on the BBC iPlayer site and apps if you were planning to catch it on your laptop, mobile, or tablet. You also have the choice to watch on BT Sport if you subscribe and prefer its football coverage.

How to watch the FA Cup Final free from outside the UK

Happen to find yourself away from the UK this weekend, but still want to watch the UK FA Cup coverage? Tune into the BBC and you'll soon find yourself geo-blocked.

You have two options at this stage. Firstly, try and find the Man City vs Watford live stream coverage of the country you're in (if they're even showing it) - scroll down and we'll tell you some of the services showing the match across the world.

Or, you could download and install a VPN , which will effectively let you change your IP address to one back in the UK allowing you to watch online as if you were back in Blighty. It's surprisingly easy to do - here are some instructions in three easy steps:

Step 2. Connect to the appropriate server location Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (i.e. one in the UK) - it's really easy to do.

Step 3. Head over to steaming website TVPlayer.com We really rate TVPlayer.com. It's a robust, reliable streaming service with all of the UK's freeview channels in one place. So that includes, of course, BBC One. Get yourself to TVPlayer.com from 3.55pm BST to watch the build up and then the game free from ad breaks.

Where else is live streaming Man City vs Watford?

We all know by now that the Premier League is a global brand with a worldwide following, so there's plenty of interest in seeing whether Manchester City will complete the famous treble. Lots of countries show the FA Cup Final – just not necessarily for free like in the UK.

Here's a run down of a sample of the services showing a 2019 FA Cup Final live stream today.

Live stream Man City vs Watford in the US

ESPN+ has the game stateside, a subscription service that carries loads of top US and world sports. It costs $4.99 per month BUT also has a seven-day free trial meaning you can watch the FA Cup Final absolutely free if you haven't signed up for the trial previously. Kick off is at 12pm ET, 9am PT.

Live stream Man City vs Watford in Canada

The name says it all...Sportsnet is so frequently the place to be for top live sport in Canada, and that's exactly who will be showing the FA Cup Final today. Times above.

Live stream Man City vs Watford in Australia

There's no free option Down Under this year, so it's your choice of the ESPN channel or the emerging over-the-top service Kayo Sports, that starts from $25 per month. Kick off is set for 2am AET, so prepare for a very late night or early morning.

Live stream Man City vs Watford in New Zealand

It's a 4am start in New Zealand, where Sky Sports has the FA Cup Final coverage. So you'll need a subscription to watch, we're afraid.

