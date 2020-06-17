How to live stream Man City vs Arsenal in the Premier League from anywhere right NOW!

Apologies to Villa and Sheffield United fans, but it's at the Etihad where it really feels like the Premier League restart is happening. It's live on Sky and Now TV (currently with a 25% discount) in the UK, and we're here to tell you your Man City vs Arsenal live stream option – regardless of where in the world you are.

Can't remember where these two teams are set in the Premier League? Let us refresh your memory – City and the Gunners are placed in 2nd and 9th respectively, Both have a game in hand on the rest of the field, hence making the early mid-week start before the main action this weekend.

Both will probably feel disappointed by their campaigns to date, with City unable to truly challenge Liverpool in defence of their crown and Arsenal unlikely to grab a Champions League berth... again.

Those wanting some narrative can look towards Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Having served as an assistant under Guardiola at the Etihad for four years before taking the top job at old club Arsenal in December. It was a rocky first few months before he contracted coronavirus around the same time the Premier League came to a stand-still in March.

Ready to watch Premier League football again? Then keep reading to discover how to live stream Man City vs Arsenal tonight.

What time does Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off?

With the Villa against Blades encounter in the bag, eyes now turn North to watch Man City vs Arsenal at 8.15pm BST.

Live stream Man City vs Arsenal from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country today and don't want to miss your domestic Premier League live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The only way we know of to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN you can.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan.

How to live stream Man City vs Arsenal in the UK

You didn't really think that the BBC was going to get it's clutches on a game of this magnitude, did you? The world may feel like a different place now, but some things never seem to change and this game will be shown on TVs and online via Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go app. Sky has got a coverage double-header today, so you can watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United first, and then live stream Man City vs Arsenal straight afterwards with a 8.15pm kick-off. All is not lost if you're not a Sky subscriber. Now TV can come to your rescue. Pay £9.99 if all you want is a day pass to all the Sky Sports channels on your TV or mobile device. Or, for the best value way of watching the remainder of the season, Now TV is currently running a promotion whereby you can get the next three months for a one-off £25 (so that's a 25% discount). That will get you all of Sky's coverage of Premier League football, Test cricket, PGA golf, Formula 1 and all the rest of the sport reemerging onto our screens. If you find yourself outside the UK but still want to watch via Sky or Now, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

Where else has a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream?

UK-based football fans aren't the only ones eagerly anticipating the return of Premier League action - it's the most watched league in the world and so of course there is domestic coverage in pretty much every country. We won't go into the details of every single country here, but here are your watching options in some of the biggest English-speaking footy loving nations around the globe:

Watch the Premier League in the US

NBC is the official Premier League broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Sling TV offering shorter subscription services for as little as $20 for a month if you don't want to commit to cable. Kick-off is 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT.

Watch the Premier League in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Premier League games this season. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!

Watch the Premier League in Australia

Expat? Or just prefer your soccer action a bit higher in quality than the A-League? Then you'll want to grab an Optus Sports subscription. It costs $15 a month (not bad, considering you get every single game) and can be watched on TV, mobile, laptops, Chromecast and more. But you'll have to be up nice and early for the 5.15am AEST kick-off time!

Watch the Premier League in New Zealand

Sky hasn't got its mitts on the Premier League in New Zealand - Spark Sport is the place to catch the action with a 7.15am start time. There's even a one month free trial to enjoy, before the $20 monthly bills kick in.