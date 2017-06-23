Give yourself the gift of security with a VPN!

Last weekend we celebrated Father’s Day and as always the days leading up to the holiday were quite busy as people roamed the aisles of electronics stores looking for last minute gifts for their Dads.

While it is nice to unwrap presents, many fathers already have too many gadgets and tools that they don’t use.

Next time you’re wondering what to get someone who already has it all, why not consider the gift of peace of mind that will come from the added security a VPN can provide when connecting to the Internet.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity.

Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are a few of the best services we found for improving our security online:

1. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This VPN has 700 servers across more than 60 locations with over 40,000 shared IP addresses available to its users. This allows IPVanish to offer excellent download speeds as well as unlimited P2P traffic. The service supports up to five simultaneous connections so users with multiple devices or those with large families can all utilise the VPN. IPVanish also has a clear no logs policy which ensures that you have total privacy while connected to its servers. This VPN does not offer a free trial but the company does provide a 7-day money-back guarantee for those who are unhappy with the service. IPVanish is also currently running a special 57% Off promotion.

2. Windscribe - One year for just $45

Windscribe is a great choice for users with multiple devices or a large family as the company’s commercial plan allows for unlimited connections. This VPN has native clients for Windows, Mac and iOS as well as an Android app currently development. Windscribe also provides its customers with a range of highly rated browser add-ons that also block ads. The company’s privacy policy is also quite clear and only temporary records are kept on the total bandwidth of its users. If you would like to give the service a try, Windscribe offers a free plan that gives you access to 10GB of data each month and the company currently has a promotion where T3 readers can get a huge 50% off the regular and yearly price.

3. Hotspot Shield - Lifetime license for only $139.99

Hotspot Shield offers its users a number of great privacy features including private browsing, virtual locations and support for up to five devices. This competitively priced VPN has great download speeds as a result of its 2000 servers across 20 locations. New customers can easily try out Hotspot Shield thanks to the company’s 7-day free trial and if you are really satisfied with the service there is even a lifetime license available.

