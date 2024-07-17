How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most significant shopping events of the year. Traditionally, it occurs in mid-July, marking the anniversary of Amazon's founding, though the exact dates can vary. In 2024, it occurs between 16 and 17 July. As always, there are tons of exciting Prime Day deals to choose from.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event typically held once a year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Since its inception in 2015, Prime Day has become one of the most anticipated shopping events, rivalling Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While some people can sign up for Prime for free (Amazon often runs promotions), the full-price membership costs £8.99/ $14.99/ AU$9.99 per month. You can pay annually and save money if you wish; currently, annual Prime Membership costs £95/ $139/ AU$79.

Prime Membership benefits vary from country to country, but it can include free shipping, access to Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video, free games, and free access to magazines and ebooks.

The event spans 48 hours, during which Amazon offers significant discounts on various products, including headphones , fragrances , telescopes , smartwatches and more.

In recent years, Amazon has extended the duration and added more deals leading up to and following the official Prime Day to increase engagement and sales.

Occasionally, Amazon hosts additional sales events, such as Prime Early Access Sale, which can resemble Prime Day regarding deals and exclusivity. However, these are not annual fixtures like Prime Day itself.

Various factors, including market conditions, competitive strategies, and global events, can influence the exact frequency and timing of Prime Day, but the primary Prime Day event remains a yearly occurrence.

The next Amazon Prime Day will most likely occur between 15-16 July 2025. Some of the best deals from this year’s Prime Day Sale can be found below.

UK deals

Original Peloton Bike: was £1,345, now £1,095 at Amazon

This classic home gym equipment has a 22" HD touchscreen, stereo speakers, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity to take indoor workouts to the next level. It's £250 for Amazon Prime Day – the deal ends this midnight!

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229, now £179 on Amazon

Apple's top-end earbuds, complete with exceptional active noise-cancelling, a strong sound profile, and excellent fit, are a major improvement over the original AirPod Pro release. This mega-deal new price drop only ups the appeal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £2,498, now £2,123 at Amazon

Although they've just been launched, this bundle deal offers a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Weber Spirit E-210 Classic Gas Grill Barbecue: was £546 , now £379 at Amazon

Get the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue for its cheapest price in the Prime Day sale. This gas-powered barbecue has dual burners and steel cooking grates, which can cook for multiple people simultaneously.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899, now £1,385 on Amazon

With beautifully managed OLED picture quality and great, direct sound from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less premium thanks to £700 off the RRP.

US deals

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Gold: was $499, now $424.15 at Amazon

If you need the best smart ring on the market today, you need the Oura Ring Gen 3. This advanced wearable is extremely compact and light, allowing you to track your health and fitness 24/7. It's now 15% off for Amazon Prime Day – don't miss out!

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499.95, now $299 at Amazon

Save over $200 on this superb multisport sports watch from Garmin, the perfect companion for dedicated runners and triathletes looking to take their training to the next level.

Essential Hot Tubs Select Series: was $7,999, now $6,799 at Amazon

Save $1200 – The daddy of hot hubs, this model will seat six people and relax you with 100 jets and multi-colored lights.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni 4K: was $1,049.99, now $699.99 at Amazon

Save $350 – Amazon's premium Omni range features 4K LED displays with Dolby Vision and plentiful connection options.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $1,039.95, now $499.95 at Amazon

There really isn't a better opportunity to treat yourself to a new Magnifica Evo. Grab it whilst stocks last!