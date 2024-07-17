Best Prime Day telescope deals: huge savings on Celestron models

Get ready to reach for the stars this Amazon Prime Day with unbeatable deals on Celestron telescopes. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or a curious beginner, this is the perfect opportunity to elevate your stargazing experience.

Celestron is one of the best telescope manufacturers, renowned for its innovation and excellence in the field of amateur astronomy. Its wide range of telescopes caters to all levels of stargazers, from beginners to advanced astronomers, offering everything from entry-level refractors to sophisticated computerized models.

Known for their superior optics, durability, and user-friendly features, Celestron telescopes have made exploring the night sky accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts worldwide.

Don't miss out on these stellar discounts—explore the cosmos like never before and capture the wonders of the universe with the best Celestron telescope deals available this Prime Day!

Celestron 31045 AstroMaster 130EQ Telescope: was £299.99, now £184.49 at Amazon

The Celestron 31045 AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Reflector Telescope features a 130mm aperture and a 650mm focal length. It includes a German equatorial mount for accurate tracking, fully coated optics for clear images, and two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) for varied magnification.

Celestron 11069 NexStar 8SE Computerised Telescope: was £1,699.99, now £1,199.99 at Amazon

The Celestron 11069 NexStar 8SE Computerised Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope boasts an 8-inch aperture, 2,032mm focal length, and StarBright XLT coatings. It features a fully automated GoTo mount, a database of over 40,000 celestial objects, and SkyAlign technology for easy alignment.

Celestron 22097 NexStar 127SLT-Mak Portable Computerised Telescope: was £599.99, now £449.99

The Celestron 22097 NexStar 127SLT-Mak Portable Computerized Maksutov-Cassegrain Telescope stands out with its high-contrast, sharp images due to its 127mm aperture and 1500mm focal length. Ideal for both planetary and deep-sky observation, this model offers an exceptional balance of performance, convenience, and portability, making it a top choice for astronomy enthusiasts.

Celestron 22460 StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ Smartphone Telescope: was £399.99, now £305.99

The Celestron 22460 StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ features a 102mm aperture, 660mm focal length, and StarSense technology, which uses your smartphone to guide you to celestial objects. It's perfect for beginners with its user-friendly setup and crisp, clear views.

Celestron 11068 NexStar 6SE Computerised Telescope: was £1,349.99, now £997 at Amazon

The Celestron 11068 NexStar 6SE Computerised Telescope features a 6-inch aperture, 1500mm focal length, and fully automated GoTo mount. Its StarBright XLT coatings ensure bright, clear images, and the sturdy, single-fork arm design offers excellent stability and portability.