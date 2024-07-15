Garmin’s most dapper adventure watch gets a (very) healthy discount in early Prime Day deal

Smartwatches for the outdoor enthusiast can sometimes be bulky and give off ‘Action Man’ vibes. Of course, for the outdoors, you want something that’s a little more rugged and durable, but that doesn’t mean you have to completely surpass on style if you desire the best of both worlds.

The Garmin Fenix 7 hits the sweet spot with both; not only is it packed with a ton of features for your outdoor endeavors, but it looks dapper too. Right now, it has over £100 off in this early Prime Day deal, so you can snap it up for £381.38 instead of 499.99 – a very nice saving indeed!

Garmin Fenix 7: was £499.95, now £381.38 Whether you're an adventure seeker, or fitness enthusiast, the Fenix 7 is a capable multisport watch for those looking to add some style to their wrist. Packed with plenty of outdoor and fitness features, as well as music apps, smart notifications and Garmin Pay. Save 24% now!

I personally think it’s the best-looking Garmin watch out there. But, despite its good looks, it’s packed with plenty of useful safety features for your outdoor expeditions too. This includes TOPO maps, ABC sensors and multi Global Navigation Satellite Systems so that you can track your trails more accurately. It also has a very impressive battery life – up to 18 days in smartwatch mode, 57 hours in GPS mode and 57 days in battery-saver mode.

As a multisport watch, it also comes with plenty of built-in sports apps. However, you won't really need to worry about this as the built-in workout suggestions will suggest what activities are appropriate for you, that day, by analysing your health and fitness data.

You'll also be to listen to your favourite music on the move, as you can download playlists from Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music or YouTube, as well as get all your notifications delivered to your wrist and there's Garmin Pay.

We told you this smartwatch offers more than just good looks. Be quick before this deal ends!