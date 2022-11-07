Horizon Forbidden West just got a massive price cut on PS5

Now here's a PS5 game deal that I think is a steal. Having bagged a PlayStation 5 at the tail-end of 2021, I've been steadily buying games to add to my collection. But as their prices have increased I've become more frugal when it comes to buying games on launch day. That's why I've been waiting for the best Black Friday deals before buying my next title. 

For many I think this one will have been worth the wait if you've not grabbed it yet, as the PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West has seen over £30 slashed from its RRP, bringing it down to £36.53 on Amazon ahead of the Black Friday deals kicking off. That's for the PS5 version proper, too, not the PS4 version which you can then graphically bolster on the PS5 console.

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99, now £36.53 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred!). With a price this low on PlayStation 5 it's an absolute must-buy title and I don't think you'll get a better price in the Black Friday sales. 


It's not just PlayStation exclusives that are being discounted for Black Friday either: at T3 we're covering the Best Black Friday PS5 Deals in a dedicated blog, whether you're looking for a great PS5 headset, PS5 SSD expansion (my pick is the WD Black), or something else, there's plenty on offer.

As I just don't have the time to buy loads of games at once anymore (otherwise I'll never get to play them all), when a deal like this Horizon: Forbidden West one comes along it's a no-brainer of a buy. I've already played the game for over 100 hours, scoring a Platinum tropy, and it's one of my favourites. I think it'll be one of yours, too...

