PS5's best SSD expansion just got a stellar price cut ahead of Black Friday

It's almost Black Friday 2022, which is set to run mid-November, where you'll no doubt find a bunch of great deals for PlayStation 5 – check out T3's PS5 Live Blog for all the latest goodies on offer – such as this deal on SSD storage that I'd buy in an instant (if I hadn't already earlier this year!).

Having been fortunate enough to own a PlayStation 5 since launch, my console has been filling up with gaming goodness and, well, there's not enough storage space. Which is why this bargain SSD expansion for the PS5 is the perfect Black Friday deal, before the main event even kicks off.

I've already installed my WD Black SN850 with heatsink into my PS5, which I explore in a step-by-step picture guide here. It's really easy to add into your PlayStation, you needn't be an expert, you just need the right screwdriver.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 1TB SSD expansion for PS5: was £180.99 , now £118 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's got the necessary speed, the required heatsink, and a price point that makes this expansion option a great buy for PS5 owners. WD Black SN850 2TB SSD expansion for PS5: was £500.99 , now £211.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you need even more space and feel a little more flush then the 2TB option is also discounted by over half. If you're a big-time gamer then it's well worth the extra investment.

There's a few things about the Western Digital WD Black in particular that make it worthwhile for PS5 storage expansion. First up, it comes with heatsink, which is a requirement for the PS5 upgrade. No overheating issues to worry about here, to ensure smooth operation.

Secondly, it betters the minimum speeds required by PlayStation to ensure that everything is more than fast enough for fluid transitions. As some PS5 games use the ultra-fast SSD in the PS5 for real-time loading, it's essential that the speeds are up to scratch – here at 7000MB/s, which is beyond the 5500MB/s requirement from Sony.

Add to that the smaller price point, with 35% off, and this PS5 SSD expansion is a great prospect. There's also a larger 2TB option, which is also heavily discounted, if you're thinking of buying loads more games – but it will of course cost you more!