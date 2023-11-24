Hip Store's Black Friday Sale is chock-full off Patagonia deals – must see!

Patagonia's Web Specials sale is the brand's unofficial outlet for past-season garments, but admittedly, there are only so many fleeces, hoodies and jackets you can find there. Fear not, as third-party retailers are here to fill that Patagonia-shaped hole in your heart with their own discounts. Hip Store, for instance, has quite a few offers on right now!

Shop the Hip Store Patagonia Black Friday sale

And it's not just the Hip Store that has offers. Tiso has tons of excellent Patagonia deals, including the Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Pullover ( was £120 , now £90) and the Women's Retro Pile Jacket ( was £140 , now £105). My favourite deal, however, is this Women's Sunamee Bikini bottom deal at AlpineTrek that knocks 80% off RRP. The good stuff.

Patagonia Better Sweat Quarter Zip Fleece: was £110 , now £75 at the Hip Store

Can't go wrong with a Patagonia fleece! This one combines a sweater-knit aesthetic with a cosy fleece interior. Made from recycled polyester, the Better Sweat Quarter Zip also uses an eco-friendly dye process. Save £35 this Black Friday!

