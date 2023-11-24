Hip Store's Black Friday Sale is chock-full off Patagonia deals – must see!

Patagonia might not have its own Black Friday sale, but retailers don't seem too bothered about it...

Patagonia's Web Specials sale is the brand's unofficial outlet for past-season garments, but admittedly, there are only so many fleeces, hoodies and jackets you can find there. Fear not, as third-party retailers are here to fill that Patagonia-shaped hole in your heart with their own discounts. Hip Store, for instance, has quite a few offers on right now!

Shop the Hip Store Patagonia Black Friday sale

And it's not just the Hip Store that has offers. Tiso has tons of excellent Patagonia deals, including the Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Pullover (was £120, now £90) and the Women's Retro Pile Jacket (was £140, now £105). My favourite deal, however, is this Women's Sunamee Bikini bottom deal at AlpineTrek that knocks 80% off RRP. The good stuff.

Patagonia Better Sweat Quarter Zip Fleece: was £110

Patagonia Better Sweat Quarter Zip Fleece: was £110, now £75 at the Hip Store
Can't go wrong with a Patagonia fleece! This one combines a sweater-knit aesthetic with a cosy fleece interior. Made from recycled polyester, the Better Sweat Quarter Zip also uses an eco-friendly dye process. Save £35 this Black Friday!

Patagonia also appears in T3's best Black Friday alternative sales roundup alongside Finisterre, Ciele, and Cotopaxi. Speaking of Cotopaxi, the brand is having an actual Black Friday Sale, with offers on bags, fleeces, coats, and more. If you're after something sleeker, check out Arc'teryx's Black Friday offers, which include my current fave waterproof trail running shoe. Finally, did you know you can get a free down jacket today? Check out Shackleton's Black Friday sale for more info.

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

