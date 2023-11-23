Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale is now live – check out these expert-recommended outdoor deals!

I've been obsessed with Cotopaxi ever since I learned the company existed. Its colourful, stylish and highly functional clothing, backpacks and accessories help you stand out from the crowd; better still, Cotopaxi is one of the more sustainable outdoor brands that source their materials sustainably and happily repair any of your kit, replace it, or credit your return if there is a problem with it.

Shop the Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale (US)

Shop the Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale (UK)

Even though there isn't a single product I wouldn't buy in the sale, I tried my best to practise some self-control and selected four products in both the UK and the US that you definitely can't miss. Below, you'll find these suggestions. For more eco-friendly shopping options this Black Friday, check out my roundup of the best sustainable Black Friday offers.

UK

Ligera 32L Duffel Bag: was £100 , now £75 at Cotopaxi

This lightweight and packable duffel is perfect for those who like travelling light (and in style). Featuring side grab handles, a removable shoulder strap and plenty of accessory pockets, it's impossible not to like the Ligera duffel. Now £25 off for Black Friday!

Lista 2L Lightweight Crossbody Bag: was £30 , now £25.50 at Cotopaxi

Super cute yet functional, this streamlined, essentials-only bag is big enough for all your necessities and small enough to bring anywhere. Featuring a zippered main pocket and a back snap closure slip pocket, you can keep all your bits well-organised. The Oak colourway is now 15% off!

Do Good Hoodie: was £70 , now £35 at Cotopaxi

Wear your heart on your sleeve with this hoodie. Featuring an eco-friendly blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester, the Do Good Hoodie is produced in Fair Trade Certified factory. Half price off for Black Friday!

Abrazo Hooded Full-Zip Fleece Jacket: was £120 , now £60 at Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi's spin on the classic fleece zip-up jacket. With fresh colour patterns and 100% recycled fabric, the Abrazo is an excellent addition to anyone's wardrobe. Now half price for Black Friday – stocks are running low!

US

Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker: was $80 , now $39.90 at Cotopaxi

Available in almost all sizes, the Teca is a packable, weather-resistant layer with a kangaroo hand pocket, which is made from repurposed materials. What's not to like? Now half-price!

Torre 24L Bucket Pack: was $135 , now $101.25 at Cotopaxi

The Torre feels right at home in the city and on the trail. Featuring a top-loading bucket opening, a 15" padded laptop sleeve, a fleece-lined pocket and ergonomic shoulder straps, you'll never run out of space or get tired wearing this backpack. Nearly $35 off for Black Friday!

Trozo 8L Shoulder Bag: was $50 , now $37.50 at Cotopaxi

The Trozo Shoulder Bag can be adjusted to whatever length suits you, thanks to the unique climbing rope shoulder strap system. A large main compartment houses two internal slip pockets and an external accessory pocket to help you stay organised when you're out and about. 25% off for Black Friday!