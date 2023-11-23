Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale is now live – check out these expert-recommended outdoor deals!

Get your quirky backpacks, jackets, fleeces, accessories and more from a certified B-Corp brand

Man playing a puzzle game wearing a Cotopaxi fleece
(Image credit: Cotopaxi)
Jump to category:
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

I've been obsessed with Cotopaxi ever since I learned the company existed. Its colourful, stylish and highly functional clothing, backpacks and accessories help you stand out from the crowd; better still, Cotopaxi is one of the more sustainable outdoor brands that source their materials sustainably and happily repair any of your kit, replace it, or credit your return if there is a problem with it.

Shop the Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale (US)

Shop the Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale (UK)

Even though there isn't a single product I wouldn't buy in the sale, I tried my best to practise some self-control and selected four products in both the UK and the US that you definitely can't miss. Below, you'll find these suggestions. For more eco-friendly shopping options this Black Friday, check out my roundup of the best sustainable Black Friday offers.

UK

Ligera 32L Duffel Bag: was £100

Ligera 32L Duffel Bag: was £100, now £75 at Cotopaxi
This lightweight and packable duffel is perfect for those who like travelling light (and in style). Featuring side grab handles, a removable shoulder strap and plenty of accessory pockets, it's impossible not to like the Ligera duffel. Now £25 off for Black Friday!

View Deal
Lista 2L Lightweight Crossbody Bag: was £30

Lista 2L Lightweight Crossbody Bag: was £30, now £25.50 at Cotopaxi
Super cute yet functional, this streamlined, essentials-only bag is big enough for all your necessities and small enough to bring anywhere. Featuring a zippered main pocket and a back snap closure slip pocket, you can keep all your bits well-organised. The Oak colourway is now 15% off!

View Deal
Do Good Hoodie: was £70

Do Good Hoodie: was £70, now £35 at Cotopaxi
Wear your heart on your sleeve with this hoodie. Featuring an eco-friendly blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester, the Do Good Hoodie is produced in Fair Trade Certified factory. Half price off for Black Friday!

View Deal
Abrazo Hooded Full-Zip Fleece Jacket: was £120

Abrazo Hooded Full-Zip Fleece Jacket: was £120, now £60 at Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi's spin on the classic fleece zip-up jacket. With fresh colour patterns and 100% recycled fabric, the Abrazo is an excellent addition to anyone's wardrobe. Now half price for Black Friday – stocks are running low!

View Deal

US

Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker: was $80

Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker: was $80, now $39.90 at Cotopaxi
Available in almost all sizes, the Teca is a packable, weather-resistant layer with a kangaroo hand pocket, which is made from repurposed materials. What's not to like? Now half-price!

View Deal
Torre 24L Bucket Pack: was $135

Torre 24L Bucket Pack: was $135, now $101.25 at Cotopaxi
The Torre feels right at home in the city and on the trail. Featuring a top-loading bucket opening, a 15" padded laptop sleeve, a fleece-lined pocket and ergonomic shoulder straps, you'll never run out of space or get tired wearing this backpack. Nearly $35 off for Black Friday!

View Deal
Trozo 8L Shoulder Bag: was $50

Trozo 8L Shoulder Bag: was $50, now $37.50 at Cotopaxi
The Trozo Shoulder Bag can be adjusted to whatever length suits you, thanks to the unique climbing rope shoulder strap system. A large main compartment houses two internal slip pockets and an external accessory pocket to help you stay organised when you're out and about. 25% off for Black Friday!

View Deal
Amado Fleece Pullover: was $75

Amado Fleece Pullover: was $75, now $37.50 at Cotopaxi
Made with fully recycled fleece, the Amado delivers 'eco-conscious comfort'. Only a few sizes left, so if you like the look of this top (why wouldn't you?), you must act quickly to get yours!

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸