Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably

I'll be the first one to admit that the hype around Black Friday isn't the best for the planet. People buy too much stuff without thinking about what they're getting – the result of this kind of behaviour is tons of unwanted, poor-quality products ending up in landfills and in the oceans. It doesn't have to be that way, though!

There are quite a few manufacturers and retailers out there these days that try to make a difference. Patagonia is probably the most famous (remember the 'don't buy this jacket' campaign?), but other companies are doing their best to mitigate the strain of overconsumption on nature.

If you want to make a difference by shopping more mindfully, check out your best sustainable shopping options below. If you don't mind too much what you're getting, check out T3's best Black Friday deals roundup. But you do care, don't you?

Finisterre

For the third year running, Finisterre will be swapping Black Friday discounts for donations that make a real difference – giving £2 from every order to help break down barriers to the ocean. Not to mention, Finisterre is one of those companies that knows all its suppliers on a first-name basis and puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting people through the Finisterre Foundation.

Patagonia

Patagonia, of all companies, needs no introduction to people who are even slightly interested in eco-friendly clothing. A sustainability champion, Patagonia continuously offers its past-season gear for less in what the brand calls a 'Web Special Sale'. Here, you can shop fleeces, coats, trousers and more for a discounted price.

Ciele

Certified B-Corp Ciele is one of my favourite brands these days, most famous for its performance-oriented yet highly functional caps and hats, which you can often buy for less in the company's Archive Sale. Plus, Ciele has just launched its latest winter-ready collection of sherpa fleece hats, which I can't wait to try out soon.



SunGod

Also a certified B-Corp, SunGod offers performance and lifestyle sunnies for the discerning athlete. For Black Friday, Sungod gives away a free pair with every pair of sunnies purchased. My recommendation is picking ones with an Infinite frame, which uses 100% recycled plastic instead of the virgin variety.

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is well-known for its colourful style, cool attitude, and quality products. Its Del Dia collection uses factory scraps to create unique products that, in my opinion, often look cooler than the original. And thanks to Cotopaxi's Guaranteed for Good scheme, if there’s a problem with your gear, they'll happily repair it, replace it, or credit your return. They even have a Black Friday sale!