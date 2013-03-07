Harrods launches Technology 2.0

It's your chance to get up close and personal with some of the hottest gadgets around

Harrods is celebrating the first anniversary of its revamped technology department with the launch of Technology 2.0 – a showcase of some of the hottest tech available.

Packed full of previews and exclusives, Technology 2.0 plays host to the official launch of Monster's latest collection of limited-edition headphones. Also boasting floor space are Loewe's Reference ID TV, LG's 55-inch OLED TV, Sony's 55/65-inch 4K TVs and the Sony Xperia Tablet Z. Shoppers can get hands-on with it all.

The Harrods technology floor will also host the T3-curated Art of Technology exhibition; twenty specimens of consumer electronics that combine incredible performance and true aesthetic beauty.

Products from Apple, Nokia, Beats by Dre, Loewe, Porsche Design, Samsung and Sony all feature.

The Art of Technology exhibition opens today and runs throughout March. Entrance is free.

To celebrate the opening, T3 has teamed up with Harrods to give readers 10 per cent off a range of in-store technology. Simply click here to find out more.

