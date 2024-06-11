Harrods celebrates its 175th anniversary with a limited edition Vacheron Constantin VR exhibition

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin and Harrods have come together to celebrate the latter's 175th anniversary. The result is a one-off watch and a brilliant VR experience in the London department store.

When we think of luxurious brands, the name Harrods probably comes to mind. The department store – located in the Knightsbridge area of London – is synonymous with the very best luxury brands on the market.

When we're talking about the best watches, that includes brands like Vacheron Constantin. Arguably one of the more underrated luxury watch brands on the market, the company has a rich heritage producing some staggering timepieces.

Arguably, their most well known is the Vacheron Constantin Overseas. That's a relatively simple looking piece, with strong specs where they count.

At Watches and Wonders 2024, we also saw the continuation of their high jewellery efforts. There, the Vacheron Constantin Egerie was showcased, complete with micro-particles of perfume which rupture as you move to coat you in a unique scent.

Now, those two brands have partnered to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Harrods. That includes a unique virtual reality experience called "The Exceptional Voyage".

Designed to showcase the history of the Maison, the experience takes on an extra dimension thanks to the parallels drawn between the two brands. Both are family businesses which have ascended to the top of their respective fields thanks to a dedication to excellence and innovation.

To commemorate the exhibition, Vacheron has produced a one-off timepiece. Dubbed the Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Armillary Tourbillon is a high jewellery timepiece in every sense of the word.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set with 671 brilliant-cut diamonds – with a total weight of around 6 carats – the piece features a platinum case with a 45mm diameter. In a first for the brand, you'll find matt-green mother-of-pearl on the bridges and the mainplate.

Inside, the Calibre 1990 movement – protected by no less than four patents – keeps things ticking away. That's a manual winding movement, with 65 hours of power reserve on offer.

Of course, you can't miss the bi-axial armillary tourbillon. Placed at the 9 o'clock position, the part comprises of two interlocking aluminium cages, which rotate on two axes. The tourbillon features a cylindrical balance spring with no terminal curve, which helps to ensure a perfectly concentric beat and, by extension, greater precision.

If you're interested in seeing the exhibition, you can do so right now. Screenings take place every 30 minutes from 10:30am to 8:30pm Monday to Friday, and from midday to 5:30pm on Sunday. You can book tickets on the Vacheron Constantin x Harrods website.