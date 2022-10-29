Google shows the Pixel Tablet in action, and it looks amazing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel Tablet is already shaping up to be one of the best tablets of 2023, and a new Google blog post (opens in new tab) shows its impressive-looking interface in action.

The post itself is an announcement of new keyboard shortcuts for Google Keep, but as 9to5google (opens in new tab) spotted it also shows the new interface in action in what appears to be a pair of screen recordings. The image resolutions are in the right aspect ratio for the tablet, which is expected to have a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, and they definitely fit with the very many images Google has already revealed of its tablet UI.

What do these leaked Pixel Tablet images tell us?

The most obvious takeaway here is that the tablet interface makes use of the extra screen size, so icons are more widely spaced than they are on the best Android phones and the status bars are taller. There's also a persistent user switcher that should make it fast and simple to move between different accounts, something that'll be useful for shared tablets at home.

The recordings also demonstrate a Split View that appears to work much like an iPad does: there's an equal split to begin with but you can grab the border between the two and resize them with a drag.

The more I see of the Pixel Tablet, the more impressed I am: after many years of apparently seeing Android tablets as an afterthought, Google has clearly pulled a U-turn and invested serious amounts of time and talent in the Pixel tablet. I can't wait to see how it compares to next year's best iPads.